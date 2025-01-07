In between the battles, the popular hero shooter Marvel Rivals has a lot of interesting dialogue, helping flesh out the game’s universe. However, what players hear the most are what characters yell out during their Ultimate Attacks. Here are all the Marvel Rivals Ultimate voice lines and what they mean.

All Marvel Rivals Ultimate Voice Lines & What They Mean

An Ultimate Attack is a character’s most powerful ability, taking quite some time to charge. With that being the case, Marvel Rivals gives every hero and villain a special line to go along with their big move. Here’s the full list of the voice lines and what they mean:

Character Ultimate Line Meaning Adam Warlock “Born Again!” A reference to Adam Warlock recently being born from his cacoon. Black Panther “Tremble Before Bast!” A warning to enemies about the coming one of the gods of Wakanda. Black Widow “Plasma Burst!” A basic line that explains the attack being used. Captain America “Assemble!” A callback to Steve Rogers’ time with The Avengers. Cloak & Dagger “Us Against the World!” A way for Cloak and Dagger to further prove their connection. Doctor Strange “By the Eye of Agamotto!” The Sorcerer Supreme revealing he’s about to use his iconic mystical artifact. Groot “I Am Groot!” This one’s pretty self-explanatory. Hawkeye “I Never Miss!” Proof of Hawkeye’s great confidence and skill. Hela “Hel Unleashed!” A reference to Hela’s time ruling Marvel’s version of the underworld. Hulk “Hulk Smash!”/”I’m Hulking Out!” The first is Hulk’s most iconic line in Marvel Comics media, while the second serves as a warning for anyone near that Bruce Banner is losing control. Iron Fist “Qiguanchanghong!” Translates to “My Chi will pierce the rainbow” in Mandarin. Iron Man “Maximum Pulse!” Another example of a basic Ultimate voice line that announces an attack. Jeff the Land Shark “Nom Nom!” Jeff is hungry; that’s about it. Loki “Your Powers Are Mine!” The God of Mischief announcing that he’s about to steal an enemy’s abilities. Luna Snow “I’m Ready to Put on a Show!” A reference to her career as a pop star. Magik “Behold, Darkchild!” Illyana Rasputina announcing that her alter-ego from Limbo is about to appear. Magneto “Fear Magneto!” A warning to all enemies that the Master of Magnetism isn’t to be trifled with. Mantis “We Are Undefeatable!” A message to all team members that the tide of the battle is about to turn. Moon Knight “The Moon Haunts You!” A reference to Moon Knight’s relationship with the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu. Namor Horn Blast A war call that summons powerful creatures from the sea. Peni Parker “It’s Spider-Time!” Peni’s way of telling the lobby that she’s in the spotlight. Psylocke “Chō No Mai o Kurae!” Translates to “Endure the Butterfly Dance” in Japanese. The Punisher “Judge, Jury, Executioner!” A reference to Frank Castle’s knack for taking the law into his own hands. Rocket Raccoon “This Is Real Firepower” Rocket informing the enemy team that his creation is more impressive than any of their weapons. Scarlet Witch “Pure Chaos!” A reference to Wanda Maximoff’s use of Chaos Magic. Squirrel Girl “Squirrel Stampede!” Another basic Ultimate line that explains the attack. Spider-Man “Don’t Mess With the Amazing Spider-Man!” A callback to one of Peter Park’s most iconic monikers in the Marvel Universe. Star-Lord “Legendary!” A way for Peter Quill to reveal what he thinks about his status in the universe. Storm “Feel the Wrath of the Goddess” Ororo Munroe is often worshipped as a goddess in Marvel Comics media. Thor “Behold, the God of Thunder!” Just like Storm, Thor likes to announce his title to the lobby. Venom “We Are Venom!” A reference to the relationship between Eddie Brock and his symbiote friend. Winter Soldier “Armed and Dangerous!” A reference to Bucky’s metal arm and his ability to do damage with it. Wolverine Grunts Wolverine is a man of few words, and his Ultimate voice line does that fact justice.

And those are all the Marvel Rivals Ultimate voice lines and what they mean. If you want to know who delivers these lines, here are all the major actors and the voice cast for the NetEase title.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

