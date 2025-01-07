All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops & How To Earn Them

Marvel Rivals‘ first big update is nearly here, bringing new characters, maps, and modes. However, NetEase knows that playing its latest hero shooter isn’t the only way to experience it. So, here are all of the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops and how to earn them.

All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops

For anyone unfamiliar with Twitch Drops, they’re in-game items that can only be unlocked by watching Twitch streams of a particular game. These kinds of giveaways have become more and more popular over the years, with even gaming goliaths like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 getting in on the fun. Now, it’s Marvel Rivals‘ turn, and for Season 1, it’s handing out items for one of its most popular baddies. Here are all of Twitch Drops coming to the game:

Hela Will of Galacta Spray Watch for 30 Minutes

Hela Will of Galacta Nameplate Watch for 1 Hour

Hela Will of Galacta costume Watch for 4 Hours



It’s important to note that these items are just the first batch for Season 1. Since only a portion of the Season 1 content is coming on launch on January 10th, more Twitch Drops will become available down the line.

How To Earn All of Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 Twitch Drops

Unfortunately, earning Twitch Drops is not as simple as just loading up the platform and watching a random stream; there is a method to the madness. So, here are the steps to follow to become eligible to unlock all of the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops:

Have a Marvel Rivals and Twitch account

Head to the official Marvel Rivals website and connect your Twitch account

Find streams under the Marvel Rivals category and watch for the amount of time it takes to unlock all of the items

Head to the “Drops and Rewards” section of Twitch and claim the item

Load up Marvel Rivals and locate the items in the in-game mailbox

Part 1 of the Season 1 Twitch Drops will be available until January 25th at 6:30 PM EST. That leaves plenty of time to watch people playing the popular game as the community tries to learn how to use Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

And that’s all the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops and how to earn them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

