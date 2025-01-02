Every New Character Coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 1

Marvel Rivals has been dominating the gaming space for several weeks, allowing gamers to play as their favorite characters alongside their friends. However, even the game’s biggest fans know the content is getting a bit stale. Thankfully, Season 1 is almost here and will bring plenty of new characters.

Recommended Videos

All New Characters Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 1

NetEase has yet to confirm anything concrete about Season 1, but there are enough leaks out there that it’s easy to speculate about the upcoming update. Over a dozen new characters have leaked, and while it’s unlikely that all of them will arrive at the same time, some have official art that makes it seem as if their development is farther along. So, with all that out of the way, here are the new characters that players can expect to see in Marvel Rivals Season 1:

Mister Fantastic

Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, is able to stretch his body in any shape he desires. That makes him a prime candidate for a damage (Duelist) or tank (Vanguard) role in Marvel Rivals, with his powers being perfect to hit people from great distances and slip behind enemy lines.

Invisible Woman

Mister Fantastic’s wife, Sue Storm, is also likely to join Marvel Rivals soon, and she’s sure to provide players with another support (Strategist) option. However, she should also have some solid abilities in addition to healing, as turning invisible, even for a split second, can make all the difference in an intense match.

Human Torch

Johnny Storm is going to be another character on the Marvel Rivals roster who can take to the skies. He’s likely to work a lot like Iron Man, one of the most formidable Duelist characters in the game, though his attacks will pack a bit more heat.

The Thing

If the theme didn’t make sense yet, it seems likely that all four members of the Fantastic Four will join Marvel Rivals in Season 1. Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, is sure to be another tank option, filling up a role that leaves a bit to be desired at this point.

Ultron

Of course, heroes can’t get all the love, and it seems as if one of Marvel’s biggest bads, Ultron, will join Marvel Rivals‘ roster sooner rather than later. His role is likely to be either tank or damage, but in any case, he’s going to eat damage and dish out plenty of his own.

Related: How To Turn Off Auto Swing for Spider-Man and Venom in Marvel Rivals

Other Characters Coming to Marvel Rivals

While the Fantastic Four and Ultron are the most likely candidates to be added to Marvel Rivals in Season 1, other characters are coming down the pipeline. Here are other heroes and villains rumored to be in the works:

Angela

Blade

Captain Marvel

Deadpool

Emma Frost

Hit-Monkey

MODOK

Phoenix/Jean Grey

Valkyrie

And that’s every new character coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 1.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy