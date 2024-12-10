All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has gone down a storm, in the short term at least. We’ll have to wait to see if it has any staying power, but it’s not short on voice talent. If you’re wondering where you’ve heard those voices before, here are all major voice actors & the cast list for Marvel Rivals.

Here’s Who Plays Who in Marvel Rivals

Unlike some previous Marvel games, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have frequent cutscenes. Instead, most of the dialogue happens during matches, with characters either taking out loud or engaging in banter with each other.

Many of the actors in Marvel Rivals will sound familiar, and not just because they regularly do voice work; some have played the same superhero in different Marvel properties. Here’s who plays who in Marvel Rivals.

Steve Blum as Wolverine

Wolverine is voiced by Steve Blum who not only played him in Marvel’s Midnight Suns but has also voiced the character in a host of other Marvel properties. Mortal Kombat fans may know him as Baraka, though that voice is a world away from Wolverine’s.

Brian Bloom as Captain America

Captain America may not have Wolverine’s kill count, but this chemically enhanced super-soldier is still one of Marvel’s most recognizable characters. Here, he’s voiced by Brian Bloom, who played the character in the animated The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and also Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Blum also voices Venom in the game.

Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man

You can’t have a Marvel ensemble game without Marvel’s most recognizable character, wise-cracking webslinger Spider-Man. Here’s he’s voiced by Yuri Lowenthal who first him in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. He reprised the role in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, so it makes sense that Netease would have him back for Marvel Rivals. Outside the Marvelverse, he’s lent his voice to Redfall, Bayonetta 3, Death Stranding and more.

Laura Bailey as Black Widow

Black Widow may not have any superpowers to speak of, but her spy training makes her extremely badass, so much so she’s taken on many heavy hitters and even beat Spider-Man at one point. She’s voiced by Laura Bailey who I’ll always remember as The Boss in Saints Row The Third, but she’s had many roles. She’s even in the Insomniac Spider-Man games as the Mary Jane to Yuri Lowenthal’s Peter Parker.

Mara Junot as Storm

Mara Junot plays Storm, one of the Marvel universe’s Omega-level mutants, wielding weather powers that include everything from lightning to hurricane-force winds. She can also fly, which comes in extremely handy in Marvel Rivals. Like many of Marvel Rivals’ voice-actors, she’s not short on credits, and voiced Sindel in both Mortal Kombat 1 and Mortal Kombat 11.

Josh Keaton as Iron Man

What Tony Stark lacks in superpowers, he makes up for in having a ridiculous amount of money. Oh, sure he’s a genius too, but being a billionaire absolutely helps. Robert Downey Jr may be the MCU’s live-action Iron Man, but here he’s voiced by Josh Keaton, who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in both Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the Iron Man VR game.

Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl’s first comic appearance was downright terrifying, but she’s become a much loved character. She has definitely defeated Thanos and Doctor Doom, making her one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. Aided by her squirrel pals, she’s every bit as appealing in Marvel Rivals, and is voiced here by Milana Vayntrub, who was set to play her in the cancelled live-action New Warriors series. Vayntrub did, however, get to play her in the Secret Warriors animated series.

Travis Willingham as Thor

Travis Willingham is another actor who’s been voicing one specific character in several games, in this case Thor. He’s played the thunder god in Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Disney Infinity and more. He also played the villainous Kingpin in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man game.

Fred Tatasciore as The Hulk

The Hulk is voiced by Fred Tatasciore, a name that’ll be familiar to Mass Effect fans, as he played villain Saren in the first game in the trilogy. His other roles include Soldier: 76 in Overwatch and merchant Xur in Destiny. However, a different actor plays Bruce Banner; Joe Zieja, who Transformers fans may have heard as Bumblebee in Transformers: Galactic Trials.

There are a host of other actors who feature in Marvel Rivals and you can count on Marvel adding additional characters later. As reported by Insider Gaming, it’s rumoured that Captain Marvel, Emma Frost, The Thing and more are all joining the game.

Here are all the characters in the game so far, with their respective voice actors and where you might recognize them from. Yes, that’s Troy Baker, Indiana Jones from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Joel from The Last of Us, as Loki.

Adam Warlock – Jordan Reynolds (Starfield)

– Jordan Reynolds (Starfield) Black Panther – James Mathis III (The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes)

– James Mathis III (The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes) Black Widow – Laura Bailey (Critical Role)

– Laura Bailey (Critical Role) Bruce Banner – Joe Zieja (Fire Emblem: Three Houses)

– Joe Zieja (Fire Emblem: Three Houses) Captain America – Brian Bloom (The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes)

– Brian Bloom (The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes) Cloak – Hakeem Kameechi Ysaguirre (Grand Theft Auto V)

– Hakeem Kameechi Ysaguirre (Grand Theft Auto V) Dagger – Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5)

– Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) Doctor Doom / Thor – Travis Willingham (X-Men ’97)

– Travis Willingham (X-Men ’97) Doctor Strange – Liam O’Brien (Critical Role)

– Liam O’Brien (Critical Role) Galacta – Cassandra Lee Morris (Genshin Impact)

– Cassandra Lee Morris (Genshin Impact) Groot – Adam Harrington (L.A. Noire)

– Adam Harrington (L.A. Noire) Hawkeye / Master Weaver – Andrew Kishino (Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous)

/ – Andrew Kishino (Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous) Hela – Nika Futterman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

– Nika Futterman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Hulk / Monster Hulk – Fred Tatasciore (Batman: Arkham Shadow)

– Fred Tatasciore (Batman: Arkham Shadow) Iron Fist – Stephen Fu (Dynasty Warriors: Origins)

– Stephen Fu (Dynasty Warriors: Origins) Iron Man – Josh Keaton (Metal Gear Solid 3/Delta: Snake Eater)

– Josh Keaton (Metal Gear Solid 3/Delta: Snake Eater) Jeff the Land Shark – Jon Bailey (Transformers One)

– Jon Bailey (Transformers One) Loki – Troy Baker (The Last of Us)

– Troy Baker (The Last of Us) Luna Snow – Judy Alice Lee (Hades II)

– Judy Alice Lee (Hades II) Magik – Abby Trott (My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999)

– Abby Trott (My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) Magneto – James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars Rebels)

– James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars Rebels) Mantis – Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Digimon)

– Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Digimon) Moon Knight – Erik Braa (League of Legends)

– Erik Braa (League of Legends) Namor – Daniel Marin (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III)

– Daniel Marin (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III) Peni Parker – Sally Amaki (Overwatch 2)

– Sally Amaki (Overwatch 2) Psylocke – Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077)

– Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077) Rocket Raccoon – Nolan North (Uncharted)

– Nolan North (Uncharted) Scarlet Witch – Kate Higgins (Sonic the Hedgehog)

– Kate Higgins (Sonic the Hedgehog) Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal (Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man)

– Yuri Lowenthal (Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man) Spider-Zero – Daisy Lightfoot (Horizon Zero Dawn)

– Daisy Lightfoot (Horizon Zero Dawn) Squirrel Girl – Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us)

– Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) Star-Lord – Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights)

– Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) Storm – Mara Junot (Mortal Kombat 1)

– Mara Junot (Mortal Kombat 1) The Punisher – Bill Millsap (Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster)

– Bill Millsap (Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster) Winter Soldier – Eliah Mountjoy (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

– Eliah Mountjoy (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty) Wolverine / Venom – Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop)

And that’s all major voice actors and the cast list for Marvel Rivals. And if you’re after some freebies, here are all the current Marvel Rivals Codes.

