Dragon POW Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 19, 2024 06:21 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

Added new codes!

In Dragon POW, you and your mighty dragon must stop the Demon Lord and his minions from destroying the world. Fly across the land, breathing fire and absorbing enemies to become stronger. Dragon POW codes can provide additional aid, as you’ll unlock Gems, Starlight Prayer Stones, and other goodies!

All Dragon POW Codes List

Active Dragon POW Codes

  • Dragon777: Use for Portable Stamina and x2 Starlight Prayer Stones
  • Dragon111: Use for Portable Stamina, x3 Rift Raid Tickets, and x166 Dragon Gems
  • DCRECRUIT111: Use for x66k Gold and x5 Rift Raid Tickets

Expired Dragon POW Codes

  • launchApr18
  • DiscordGIFT
  • CBTGIFT111

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon POW

You can redeem Dragon POW codes quickly, and our guide below will show you exactly how: 

How to redeem codes in Dragon POW.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Dragon POW on your device.
  2. Choose the World tab and tap your avatar icon.
  3. Go into the Settings tab.
  4. Hit the Promo Code button.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Press Confirm to obtain your rewards!

Check out our lists of Hero Clash codes and AFK Journey codes to get your hands on more freebies in these popular mobile titles!

