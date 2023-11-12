Sometimes all you need is a little extra fire power to get the Killstreaks rolling in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3). In this quick guide we’ll be covering how to carry two primary weapons in MW3 so that you can easily swap between them and keep those shots going.

How to Carry Two Primary Weapons in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 is a little different to how the previous games have been doing things. Instead of Perks like Slight of Hand, you’ll be using a combination of Gloves, Boots, Gear and Vests. These pieces of equipment have effects on them that like having parts of a traditional Perk. In order to carry two weapons like you’d be able to with the Overkill Perk it’s actually quite simple, all you’ll need is a big Vest with plenty of storage!

The Vest you’ll need to unlock is funnily enough not the one named the Overkill Vest. It’s actually the Gunner Vest that will give you the ability to wield two primary weapons. You should pair this with some other gear like the Quick-Swap Gloves that will allow you to switch between weapons. This will help you get better use out of the two weapons. Don’t forget to set up both weapons with your attachments of choice in the Gunsmith before setting out in a match!

That’s how you can carry two primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3. There’s no longer an Overkill Perk, so you’ll need to use that Gunner Vest now instead to run around with two big guns to use whenever you need!

