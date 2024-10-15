One Punch Fighters X Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 15, 2024 Checked for the latest codes.

Recommended Videos

There is nothing complex about this title—One Punch Fighters X is all you need when you want to blow off some steam. Grind and fight against various enemies and their bosses to unlock more challenging areas with even more resources and memorable clashes.

When it comes to free rewards, you can collect a bunch of them by redeeming One Punch Fighters codes in this article. Your job is to use them fast, as they tend to expire after a few days only. If you’re interested in a similar title with many gifts, feel free to check out our list of Super Power Grinding Simulator codes.

All One Punch Fighters X Codes List

Working One Punch Fighters X Codes

UP4DT41.1 : Use for 2 Luck Boosts, 1 Strength Boost, 1 Experience Boost, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Diamonds Boost, and 5 Halloween Keys (New)

: Use for 2 Luck Boosts, 1 Strength Boost, 1 Experience Boost, 1 Coins Boost, 1 Diamonds Boost, and 5 Halloween Keys (New) L1V3SPE14L : Use for 70 Hero Food

: Use for 70 Hero Food RE4LEAS3: Use for 3 Coins Boosts and 3 Strength Boosts

Expired One Punch Fighters X Codes

RELEASE1VE

Related: One Punch Ultimate Codes

How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Fighters X

If redeeming One Punch Fighters X codes is a bit challenging for you, pay attention to our detailed instructions:

Image by The Escapist

Launch One Punch Fighters X on Roblox. Choose the Codes (ABX) tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code into the Type your code here textbox. Hit the Redeem! button to grab gifts.

How to Get More One Punch Fighters X Codes

If you want to be among the first ones to grab the latest One Punch Fighters X codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it often. We will do our best to add all the active ones in one place for your convenience.

For all other info about special events, updates, and potential giveaways, check the developer’s social media platforms, like the LudicBoss Roblox group or the One Punch Fighters X [ Ludic Games ] Discord server.

Why Are My One Punch Fighters X Codes Not Working?

There are a few possible reasons for One Punch Fighters X codes not working. It can be a simple typo—try avoiding it by copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Also, it can be their expiration period—if you get the message Invalid Code, that means you’re too late.

What Is One Punch Fighters X?

One Punch Fighters X is a Roblox fighting clicker game with straightforward tasks—grind and upgrade your hero to the point where you can solve a clash with only one hit. Defend the city from evil monsters and their mean bosses. On your way to the top of the leaderboard, make sure to check back for fresh codes and freebies.

If you want to grab rewards in other Roblox games, you can visit the Power Punch Simulator Codes and Tongue Battles Codes articles here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy