One Punch Ultimate Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 13, 2024
Added new codes!
Rolling the best class and family in this One-Punch-Man-inspired game is challenging since you have a limited number of spins. One Punch Ultimate codes will give you free spins and other useful freebies, so redeem them to become stronger more easily!
All One Punch Ultimate Codes List
Working One Punch Ultimate Codes
- daolddevsdoodoo—Redeem for free Spins (New)
- welovebugs!!—Redeem for free Spins (New)
- bugwave3—Redeem for free Spins (New)
How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Ultimate
Redeeming One Punch Ultimate codes is super easy. All you need to do is follow the instructions below:
- Open One Punch Ultimate on Roblox.
- Click the Menu button on the left side of the screen or press M on your keyboard.
- Click the shopping basket icon in the wheel menu.
- Scroll down until you see the Codes section.
- Enter your code into the Code here… text box.
- Click the Claim button to get your free goodies.
