Anime Punch Simulator Codes (March 2024)

If you think that you have what it takes to become an ultimate warrior, test your skills in Anime Punch Simulator. You’ll learn how to combine powerful punches and upgrade your favorite hero to the max. If you ever falter, use Anime Punch Simulator codes for free resources!

Recommended Videos

All Anime Punch Simulator Codes List

Anime Punch Simulator Codes (Working)

Update8 : Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Divine Chest, 10 Chest Keys, and 100 Trial Coins (New)

: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Divine Chest, 10 Chest Keys, and 100 Trial Coins 10MVISITS : Use for 5 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, 1 Mythical Chest, and 1 Chest Key

: Use for 5 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, 1 Mythical Chest, and 1 Chest Key Update1 : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Old Paper

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Old Paper Update2.5 : Use for 1 Reset Stats and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 1 Reset Stats and 1 Super Energy 5KLIKES : Use for 1 Shiny Potion

: Use for 1 Shiny Potion TrialNerf : Use for 5 Talent Points, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 5 Talent Points, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy Update2 : Use for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy Potion

: Use for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy Potion Update1.5 : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion 50KLIKES : Use for 5 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, and 1 Mythical Chest

: Use for 5 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, and 1 Mythical Chest UPDATE3.5 : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Reset Stats

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Reset Stats 10KLIKES : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion Update4 : Use for 2 Skill Essence and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 2 Skill Essence and 1 Super Energy 25KLIKES : Use for 1 Legendary Chest, 4 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 1 Legendary Chest, 4 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy Update5 : Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy 20klikes : Use for 2 Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key

: Use for 2 Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key 1KLIKES : Use for 1 Shiny Potion

: Use for 1 Shiny Potion ClassFix : Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Divine Stones, 2 Family Stones, and 100 Trial Coins

: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Divine Stones, 2 Family Stones, and 100 Trial Coins Update6 : Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins

: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins Release : Use for 1 Raid Ticket, 1 2x Gems Potion, and 1 Golden Card

: Use for 1 Raid Ticket, 1 2x Gems Potion, and 1 Golden Card 500Likes : Use for 1 2x Gems Potion and 1 2x Energy Potion

: Use for 1 2x Gems Potion and 1 2x Energy Potion BUGSFIXED : Use for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, 1 Super Energy Potion, and 1 Rare Chest

: Use for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, 1 Super Energy Potion, and 1 Rare Chest KAGUNESFIX : Use for 2 Skill Essence and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 2 Skill Essence and 1 Super Energy Update4.5 : Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy UPDATE3 : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Reset Stats

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Reset Stats MINIUPDATE : Use for 1 2 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, and 1 Invasion Key

: Use for 1 2 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, and 1 Invasion Key SorryForShutdown : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key 35KLIKES : Use for a Mythic Chest and 5 Keys

: Use for a Mythic Chest and 5 Keys Update7 : Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins

: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins 30KLIKES : Use for 1 Super Energy Potion

: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion TrialFix : Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy

: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy DefaultAmazing : Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins

: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins 40KLIKES : Use for a Mythic Chest and 5 Keys

: Use for a Mythic Chest and 5 Keys Delay6 : Use for 1 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, and 10 Trial Coins

: Use for 1 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, and 10 Trial Coins 15KLIKES : Use for 1 Shiny Potion

: Use for 1 Shiny Potion 5KLIKES : Use for 1 Shiny Potion

: Use for 1 Shiny Potion SORRYSHUTPLS: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion

Anime Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Anime Punch Simulator codes right now.

Related: Sakura Stand Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Punch Simulator

Redeeming Anime Punch Simulator codes is straightforward. Follow our instructions and enjoy your freebies right away:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Dimensions Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the Enter code here pop-up text box. Hit Claim and grab your freebies!

If you play other popular Roblox games with codes that give freebies, check out our lists of Anime Spirits codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for more fun in those popular experiences!