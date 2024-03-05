Anime Punch Simulator Codes (March 2024)

If you think that you have what it takes to become an ultimate warrior, test your skills in Anime Punch Simulator. You’ll learn how to combine powerful punches and upgrade your favorite hero to the max. If you ever falter, use Anime Punch Simulator codes for free resources!
All Anime Punch Simulator Codes List
Anime Punch Simulator Codes (Working)
- Update8: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Divine Chest, 10 Chest Keys, and 100 Trial Coins (New)
- 10MVISITS: Use for 5 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, 1 Mythical Chest, and 1 Chest Key
- Update1: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Old Paper
- Update2.5: Use for 1 Reset Stats and 1 Super Energy
- TrialNerf: Use for 5 Talent Points, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy
- Update2: Use for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy Potion
- Update1.5: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion
- 50KLIKES: Use for 5 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, and 1 Mythical Chest
- UPDATE3.5: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Reset Stats
- 10KLIKES: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion
- Update4: Use for 2 Skill Essence and 1 Super Energy
- 25KLIKES: Use for 1 Legendary Chest, 4 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy
- Update5: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy
- 20klikes: Use for 2 Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key
- 1KLIKES: Use for 1 Shiny Potion
- ClassFix: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Divine Stones, 2 Family Stones, and 100 Trial Coins
- Update6: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins
- Release: Use for 1 Raid Ticket, 1 2x Gems Potion, and 1 Golden Card
- 500Likes: Use for 1 2x Gems Potion and 1 2x Energy Potion
- BUGSFIXED: Use for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, 1 Super Energy Potion, and 1 Rare Chest
- KAGUNESFIX: Use for 2 Skill Essence and 1 Super Energy
- Update4.5: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy
- UPDATE3: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Reset Stats
- MINIUPDATE: Use for 1 2 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, and 1 Invasion Key
- SorryForShutdown: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key
- 35KLIKES: Use for a Mythic Chest and 5 Keys
- Update7: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins
- 30KLIKES: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion
- TrialFix: Use for 1 Reset Stats, 2 Skill Essence, and 1 Super Energy
- DefaultAmazing: Use for 2 Talent Points, 2 Reset Stats, 2 Super Energy, 1 Leveling Chest, 5 Chest Keys, and 20 Trial Coins
- 40KLIKES: Use for a Mythic Chest and 5 Keys
- Delay6: Use for 1 Talent Points, 1 Reset Stats, 1 Super Energy, and 10 Trial Coins
- 15KLIKES: Use for 1 Shiny Potion
- 5KLIKES: Use for 1 Shiny Potion
- SORRYSHUTPLS: Use for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion
Anime Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Anime Punch Simulator codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Punch Simulator
Redeeming Anime Punch Simulator codes is straightforward. Follow our instructions and enjoy your freebies right away:
- Launch Anime Dimensions Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the Enter code here pop-up text box.
- Hit Claim and grab your freebies!
If you play other popular Roblox games with codes that give freebies, check out our lists of Anime Spirits codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for more fun in those popular experiences!