Tongue Battles Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 8, 2024 09:51 am
Venom, Orochimaru, and Lickitung—what do all of them have in common? The answer is: combat-ready tongues! Join their ranks as you tongue-slap everyone on your way to the best score. To get ahead of everyone with your slobbery sword, use Tongue Battles codes.

All Tongue Battles Codes List

Tongue Battles Codes (Working)

  • like30k: Use for 200 Coins
  • l2k: Use for 100 Coins
  • lava: Use for 200 Coins
  • l500: Use for 100 Coins
  • tb: Use for 200 Coins
  • tongue: Use for 200 Coins

Tongue Battles Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Tongue Battles codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tongue Battles

To redeem Tongue Battles codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Tongue Battles on Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Gift Code text box.
  4. Press Claim and enjoy your free Coins!

