Criminal Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Apr 12, 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to become a cat burglar, now’s your chance. Steal money, upgrade your headquarters, and buy new equipment and vehicles. You can also obtain cash for free with Criminal Tycoon codes that we bring in this article!

All Criminal Tycoon Codes List

Active Criminal Tycoon Codes

  • WEEKEND: Use for x25k Cash
  • CITY: Use for x20k Cash
  • OSCAR: Use for x5k Cash
  • NUKE: Use for x20k Cash
  • CHIP: Use for x5k Cash

Expired Criminal Tycoon Codes

  • XMAS
  • 1MIL
  • REBIRTH2
  • TURKEY
  • USA
  • 5K
  • 4KMEMBERS

How to Redeem Codes in Criminal Tycoon

To redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon, follow our guide below:

How to redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon.
  1. Launch Criminal Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll down to the redemption box.
  4. Type the code into the text box.
  5. Press Redeem and get the prize!

Take a look at our list of Car Wash Tycoon codes and Car Dealership Tycoon codes, and claim other incredible rewards for more Roblox fun!

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.