Criminal Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to become a cat burglar, now’s your chance. Steal money, upgrade your headquarters, and buy new equipment and vehicles. You can also obtain cash for free with Criminal Tycoon codes that we bring in this article!
All Criminal Tycoon Codes List
Active Criminal Tycoon Codes
- WEEKEND: Use for x25k Cash
- CITY: Use for x20k Cash
- OSCAR: Use for x5k Cash
- NUKE: Use for x20k Cash
- CHIP: Use for x5k Cash
Expired Criminal Tycoon Codes
- XMAS
- 1MIL
- REBIRTH2
- TURKEY
- USA
- 5K
- 4KMEMBERS
How to Redeem Codes in Criminal Tycoon
To redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon, follow our guide below:
- Launch Criminal Tycoon in Roblox.
- Press the Shop icon on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll down to the redemption box.
- Type the code into the text box.
- Press Redeem and get the prize!
