Criminal Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to become a cat burglar, now’s your chance. Steal money, upgrade your headquarters, and buy new equipment and vehicles. You can also obtain cash for free with Criminal Tycoon codes that we bring in this article!

All Criminal Tycoon Codes List

Active Criminal Tycoon Codes

WEEKEND : Use for x25k Cash

: Use for x25k Cash CITY : Use for x20k Cash

: Use for x20k Cash OSCAR : Use for x5k Cash

: Use for x5k Cash NUKE : Use for x20k Cash

: Use for x20k Cash CHIP: Use for x5k Cash

Expired Criminal Tycoon Codes

XMAS

1MIL

REBIRTH2

TURKEY

USA

5K

4KMEMBERS

How to Redeem Codes in Criminal Tycoon

To redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Criminal Tycoon in Roblox. Press the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to the redemption box. Type the code into the text box. Press Redeem and get the prize!

