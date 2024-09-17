Power Punch Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 17, 2024 Checked for the latest codes!

Well, honestly, I thought this title would be a bit more challenging, but still, it’s fun and enjoyable. Power Punch Simulator offers a vast world to explore, intense PvP clashes, engaging quests, and adorable pets that will aid in your fighter’s growth on your way to the top.

If you want to level up more quickly, you should use Power Punch Simulator codes. You can earn various potions and thousands of gems, increase your strength, and much more. Make sure you use the codes while they’re still active, and speed up your progress in this super fun game!

All Power Punch Simulator Codes List

Working Power Punch Simulator Codes

4KLikes : Use for 50k Gems, 2 Strength Potions, and 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 50k Gems, 2 Strength Potions, and 1 Lucky Potion 1M : Use for 50k Gems, 1 Protection Potion, 2 Strength Potions, and 2 Lucky Potions

: Use for 50k Gems, 1 Protection Potion, 2 Strength Potions, and 2 Lucky Potions 500K : Use for 10K Gems, 2 Damage Protection Potions, 2 Strength Potions, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Protection Potion

: Use for 10K Gems, 2 Damage Protection Potions, 2 Strength Potions, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Protection Potion OVERPOWERED : Use for Toxic Hydra Pet

: Use for Toxic Hydra Pet RELEASE : Use for 500 Strength

: Use for 500 Strength 5KLikes : Use for 60k Gems, 2 Strength Potions, and 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 60k Gems, 2 Strength Potions, and 1 Lucky Potion 3KLikes : Use for 40k Gems, 2 Strength Potions, and 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 40k Gems, 2 Strength Potions, and 1 Lucky Potion 2KLikes: Use for 30k Gems and 2 Strength Potions

Expired Power Punch Simulator Codes

150K

50KLikes

SPOOKY

10KLikes

How to Redeem Codes in Power Punch Simulator

If redeeming Power Punch Simulator is challenging, follow our detailed instructions below:

Launch Power Punch Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up textbox. Click the Enter button to get the rewards.

How to Get More Power Punch Simulator Codes

If you want to be informed about the latest Power Punch Simulator codes, bookmark this article (hit CTRL+D on your keyboard). We’re on the lookout for the newest codes all the time, and we update the list above as soon as we find something.

For more information about the game, potential giveaways, and special events, join the developer’s Hot Simulators Roblox group.

Why Are My Power Punch Simulator Codes Not Working?

Typos are annoying, and they can happen when you enter Power Punch Simulator codes manually. To avoid any mistakes, try copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Sometimes, codes won’t work because of their expiration date. If you come across an expired code in this article, inform us about it, and we will make sure our list is up-to-date.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Power Punch Simulator

Besides using Power Punch Simulator codes for various freebies, you can click the gift box icon in the upper-left corner of the screen to collect playtime rewards. You will receive one free spin every few minutes, so click the free spin icon to use it. Also, remember to claim daily rewards every 24 hours.

What Is Power Punch Simulator?

Power Punch Simulator is a Roblox clicker fighting experience in which you need to train and upgrade your punch as much as possible to become the most powerful player on the server. Chase the top of the leaderboards in Strength, Rebirths, Gems, and Kills, but make sure to visit this guide and grab the latest codes for gifts that will help you become stronger more easily.

