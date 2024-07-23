Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 22, 2024 Found a new code!

Recommended Videos

To become a yokozuna in this sumo simulator, you have to gain mass, train your legs and arms, and win numerous matches against various opponents. Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes are here to help you become the best, so redeem them quickly to get free Potions and other freebies!

All Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes List

Working Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes

THX2500: Use for 2 Win Potions (New)

Expired Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes.

Related: Gyatts Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Sumo Wrestling Simulator

You can redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes effortlessly by following these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Run Sumo Wrestling Simulator in Roblox. Click the coupon icon on the left side of your screen. Insert a code into the text field. Click the Confirm button to receive your freebies.

To become stronger in other simulators, check out our Strength Simulator Codes and Bodybuilder Simulator Codes articles to get valuable freebies that will help you out!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy