Sumo Wrestling Simulator promo image
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 07:01 am

Updated: July 22, 2024

Found a new code!

Recommended Videos

To become a yokozuna in this sumo simulator, you have to gain mass, train your legs and arms, and win numerous matches against various opponents. Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes are here to help you become the best, so redeem them quickly to get free Potions and other freebies!

All Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes List

Working Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes

  • THX2500: Use for 2 Win Potions (New)

Expired Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes.

Related: Gyatts Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Sumo Wrestling Simulator

You can redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes effortlessly by following these steps:

How to redeem codes in Sumo Wrestling Simulator
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Sumo Wrestling Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the coupon icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Insert a code into the text field.
  4. Click the Confirm button to receive your freebies.

To become stronger in other simulators, check out our Strength Simulator Codes and Bodybuilder Simulator Codes articles to get valuable freebies that will help you out!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Sumo Wrestling Simulator
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.