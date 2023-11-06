You may be wondering if the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass carries over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3), and if you are, here’s the answer.

Does the Season 6 Battle Pass Carry Over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? (MW3)

It can take quite a while to fully complete a battle pass in Call of Duty. The latest Spawn themed battle pass for Season 6 has a ton of awesome unlocks that you really won’t want to miss out on if you already own the battle pass in MW2. Luckily for battle pass owners, MW3 will be carrying over your hard earned battle pass cosmetics from the previous title.

Even certain cosmetic packs from the store will be carried over to MW3. It’s the first time that we’ve really had such flexibility around the cosmetics and makes grinding for them all the more worthwhile. Even once MW3 launches, you’ll still be able to grind out the Season 6 battle pass while playing the game. All XP earned across the various game modes will apply to the battle pass until it ends and the new battle pass designed specifically for MW3 kicks off in early December.

There you have it! No need to worry about your effort completing the Season 6 battle pass in Modern Warfare 2 going to waste. Everything will be available to use in Modern Warfare 3.

