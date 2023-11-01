All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Order Bonuses

As with every title in the acclaimed series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) will include something extra for invested players who pre-ordered the game, and in this article, we’re breaking down all the bonuses you can get for buying the title early.

Despite the quick turnaround from last year’s title, Modern Warfare 3 will not be skipping the usual procedure fans have been accustomed to as of late. For players who pre-order, almost every edition of Modern Warfare 3 will include a set of perks and in-game items. Exclusive operator skins and weapon blueprints are a part of the following bonuses, as well as an early start date for those looking to dig into the Modern Warfare 3 storyline sooner rather than later. With that in mind, here are all the pre-order bonuses for MW3.

Every Pre-Order Bonus for CoD: MW3

Once pre-ordered, all editions of Modern Warfare 3 include perks and in-game rewards. However, some versions of the upcoming game will include bonuses exclusive to the console or digital release. Here is what players can get:

Early Access to Campaign – Pre-ordering the digital version of Modern Warfare 3 grants players access to the single-player campaign a week ahead of the game’s official release on November 2. The early playtime allows those who pre-order to finish up the main story before spending the bulk of their time on the Multiplayer and Zombies modes on November 10.

Soap Operator Pack – As with the rest of the operators included in the pre-order bonuses, this exclusive Soap skin (pictured) can be used in Modern Warfare 3 as well as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone .

Zombie Ghost Operator Skin – A very spooky skin that can be used in the aforementioned Call of Duty titles, only available for those who pre-order the digital edition of Modern Warfare 3 .

Lockpick Operator Pack – A PlayStation Exclusive for players who pre-order in the digital store, available for use in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone .

Before October, pre-ordering the game also gave players early access to the open beta. Of course, this is no longer the case as the game nears its November release date, but pre-ordering still has its perks. Additionally, it is helpful that the Call of Duty franchise has decided to make it easier for players to use operators and other in-game content across various platforms and titles. The skins and weapon blueprints from the original Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019) are not available for use in the new games. In contrast, Modern Warfare 2 shares content with its upcoming sequel and the current Warzone game.

What Date & Time Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release?

Outside of the aforementioned early access times, just when you can play CoD: MW3 depends on a few factors. According to Activision-Blizzard, PC players will be able to play the game starting on Nov. 9 at 9PM PT. Consoles get access a bit earlier, with rollout starting on Nov. 9 at 3AM PT and going until 10PM PT. The entire game will be available worldwide by Nov. 10 on hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as well as what date and time the game releases. If you’re looking for more, check out why we think the old Call of Duty maps are the best part of MW3.