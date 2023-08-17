Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Promises Ambitious Campaign, 16 Remastered MW2 Maps

Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have published the official reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, revealing remastered versions of every multiplayer map from the original Modern Warfare 2 as well as a campaign that might bring the biggest changes to the formula in 20 years. The trailer simultaneously made its way online to platforms like YouTube while also premiering during an in-game reveal event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). As many had guessed from previous teaser videos, this year’s Call of Duty entry is a direct sequel to last year’s title, following Task Force 141 as they fight off a new version of their old foe, Vladimir Makarov. It’s a tense trailer right up to the end, as Activision does its best to convince players that this is definitely not just a $70 DLC pack. You can see the footage for yourself in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer below.

The trailer has Captain Price and the rest of Task Force 141 going on their usual save-the-world-type missions as they break and enter to the sound of The Reaper, but Activision and Sledgehammer are hoping to break tradition with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign. Some missions will feature the linear structure players have grown used to over the last few decades, while others will introduce open combat areas that offer far more player choice. The developers opened up about their sandbox approach during an interview with The Washington Post, saying that the new level types will be so large that players will almost certainly miss some story beats on their first playthroughs.

“Now we’re really leaning into our ability to have the engine adapt to the play style of the player,” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 creative director David Swenson said. “If you’re going to be totally quiet or go in guns blazing, the campaign will totally adapt and support however you want to play it.”

The voice cast even recorded multiple versions of certain lines of dialogue which can only be triggered in certain situations. That means Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players might hear a different take depending on whether you’re in a gunfight or moving stealthily through an enemy base.

“They’re not just saying the same lines quietly or with a projected voice. There are things that would sound better in stealth, maybe would be more curt,” narrative director Brian Bloom said.

While the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign will usher in a new chapter, the multiplayer will actually spend its time retreading familiar ground. In addition to bringing back all unlocked content from last year’s release, players will enjoy remastered versions of all 16 multiplayer maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 at launch. Additionally, the game’s website promises new Ground War maps, with 12 more yet-to-be-revealed 6v6 maps arriving post-launch. Even if remastered maps don’t tickle your fancy, you can’t deny it’s a lot of multiplayer content to chew on. You can see the full list of returning Modern Warfare 2 maps below:

Highrise

Afghan

Rust

Terminal

Wasteland

Derail

Estate

Favela

Quarry

Invasion

Karachi

Rundown

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Underpass

Stay tuned for more details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its release on November 10, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.