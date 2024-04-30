Diablo 4 Season 4 May Skip the Seasonal Mechanic

After a blog post for Season 4: Loot Reborn within Diablo 4 was released, it looks like there won’t be a new seasonal mechanic for players to try out. The Iron Wolves will be tied to the Loot Reborn storyline for the season, but they will lead to “Tempering Manuals.”

Recommended Videos

Manuals will work in tandem with the new changes to the itemization. According to the blog, “Working with the Iron Wolves will earn you several Tempering Manuals, which are key to unlocking the potential of your items in Season 4: Loot Reborn.” There could be more revealed in the Campfire Chat scheduled for May 2, though.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher commented on Reddit saying “Most of the changes for this season are around the reworks to the systems in-game. But there are some items omitted from the blog that are part of a seasonal questline that we will talk about on the stream.” So we know that a seasonal quest still exists. But most of the content that is in Season 4 will also go live within the Eternal Realm as well, making it less like seasonal content and more like the massive overhaul that players wanted.

In the past, seasonal mechanics have been features that can directly change the way that builds or classes work. One of the best examples of this was the Vampiric Powers from Season 2. Some of them even came back as aspects for gear because they were so popular. For the time being, it appears no new mechanics in that sphere will show up in Season 4. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t new content.

The itemization changes and the Pit adds some fresh features for players to try out in Diablo 4. There should still be more than enough to get us to Season 5 with potentially new powers.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more