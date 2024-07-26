Is 7 Days to Die on Game Pass? Answered

After over a decade in Early Access, 7 Days to Die is now available with a full release. With so much buzz around the launch, many are eager to check out the game. Here’s whether or not 7 Days to Die is on Game Pass.

7 Days to Die Has a History with Game Pass

7 Days to Die fans will likely have played an earlier version, published by Telltale Games, for several years, as this was the Early Access build available on console. Developer The Fun Pimps cut ties with Telltale in 2018 after the collapse of the latter company, but this version remained available on Game Pass for quite some time. As announced in April 2022 (pictured above), the classic console and Alpha 20 builds were available via Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC, respectively. 7 Days to Die was available on the service for just over two years, leaving Game Pass on April 30th, 2024.

Since that version of the title has been delisted, it is highly unlikely it will ever return to Xbox Game Pass. The Fun Pimps pulled the original version from all digital marketplaces, so as to prevent confusion when prospective players go to purchase the new version of 7 Days to Die. At present, there is no indication that the final version will hit Xbox Game Pass. However, there are ways to get the title at a discount at launch.

7 Days to Die Offers Discounts to Legacy Players

Players who owned the original version of 7 Days to Die are able to pick up the current version at a discount. If you go to purchase the game on an account that owns the original, you can get the 1.0 release at a 25% discount. Unfortunately, since the legacy build of 7 Days to Die is no longer on Xbox Game Pass, it appears that players who played the game that way are ineligible for this discount.

Hopefully, 7 Days to Die will come to Xbox Game Pass soon.

