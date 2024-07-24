7 Days to Die 1.0 Announces Launch Details, Discounts

After over a decade in Early Access evolving with the community, 7 Days to Die is finally ready for a full launch. However, the transition from Early Access to full launch isn’t as straightforward as it is for most games.

7 Days to Die Release Time

7 Days to Die 1.0 releases for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, July 25th. The game will be available for purchase and download starting from 1pm EST/10am PST. For international players, this equates to 6pm in London and 2am on July 26th in Tokyo.

7 Days to Die is unable to be pre-downloaded or pre-purchased. Players who want to get their hands on the game ASAP will have to log on to their platform store of choice at launch and buy the game then (or after) to download. Players can, however, add 7 Days to Die – Console Edition to their wishlist on PlayStation and Xbox.

7 Days to Die Price and Legacy Discount

Image via The Fun Pimps.

Since the final launch build of 7 Days to Die comes with far more content and polish than the Early Access build, the price tag is set to reflect the increase in quality. When it launches on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will retail for $44.99 USD.

However, the developer is offering discounts to players who have purchased legacy versions of the game on console. Players with the previous version in their library on PlayStation and Xbox will receive a 25% discount. In its launch details blog, TFP has confirmed that the discount may take a few business hours to appear on Xbox but will be available on PlayStation immediately. For PlayStation players, the discounted price will be available for 30 days.

To avoid confusion as players seek to purchase the game, the Early Access version of 7 Days to Die has been delisted on the PlayStation and Xbox stores. The reason for this is because the earlier version was published by Telltale Games, which shut down in 2018. That version of the game was, apparently, not picked up when the brand was revived a year later. Nevertheless, that Early Access version will still be available to play and download for users who already have the title in their library.

