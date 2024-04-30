Diablo 4 Season 4 Start Date & Details

The changes coming to Diablo 4 Season 4 are already some of the best we have seen and anticipation is building ahead of time. To ensure you’re ready when the update goes live, I’ll go over when the season begins and what you can expect.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Season 4 of Diablo 4 will start on May 14, 2024, at 1 pm ET. The May 14 date can be seen when you go to the character selection screen and it was confirmed along with the PTS. While the exact time hasn’t been confirmed by Blizzard themselves, nearly every major update starts at the same time. Whether it’s an event or a whole season, 1 pm ET tends to be the designated time for patches to go live. Hot fixes on the other hand may have their own timing.

There will be a Developer Update Livestream for Diablo 4 Season 4 on May 2 at 2 pm ET. Also known as campfire chats, these livestreams typically consist of a few of the lead developers discussing changes and upcoming content. In this case, most of the stream will be about the seasonal content itself rather than the changes we know about already.

Once the new season begins, expect it to last for around three months. However, Season 3 was delayed for a month and was originally intended to go live in April, so you never know for sure.

Season 4 Details in Diablo 4

The bulk of the changes we know about for Season 4 are tied to itemization, boss ladder additions outside of the standard Shards of Agony, and overall balancing. Most of these changes were already displayed in the PTS so the community could give feedback ahead of the true release.

As for the Season 4 theme or the mechanics, those have yet to be announced. After May 2, we should have all the information available going into the May 14 launch of the full update.

