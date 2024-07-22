Once Human is an open-world MMORPG that is free to play, so you’ll probably meet someone else in this desolate, apocalyptic world. While you could be buddies with them, some days you may just want to be alone. That’s when you have to disable the text chat in Once Human.

How to Turn Off Text Chat in Once Human

First things first, you need to bring up the Contacts menu by pressing the F1 key on your keyboard. The Contacts menu allows you to manage your various in-game communication components.

Step 2: Navigate to Messages Tab in Settings

Navigate to the Settings after you have entered the Contacts menu. While you are there, go to the Messages tab. There will be several in-game chat channels for you to customize the filters for.

Step 3: Adjust Your Channel Settings

Now, on your journey to disable text chat in Once Human, you’ll see a list of different chat channels. You can turn on or off each of these channels so you only receive the information that you want. Here’s a quick rundown of what each channel does:

System Channel: Shows system messages and notifications.

Regional Channel: Displays messages from players in your region.

World Channel: Broadcasts messages to all players in the game world.

Team Channels: Communicates with your team members.

Hive Channel: Chat with players in your Hive.

Warband Channel: Talk to your Warband members.

If you want to completely disable all in-game chatter, turn all these channels off. Just click the toggle next to each channel to switch it off. If you still want to keep in touch with your team, Hive, or Warband, you can leave those channels on and just disable the others.

Many Once Human players find these text messages too distracting, and more so if you want to stream. Disabling the text messages will eliminate this distraction, and you can focus on the game and killing monsters.

And that’s how to disable text chat in Once Human.

Once Human is available now.

