How To Get Charcoal in Once Human

Surviving in Once Human‘s wild post-apocalyptic world requires some crucial resources, like Charcoal which is necessary for smelting ores and making tools. If you’re on the lookout for Charcoal, you can find out below how to acquire the material in Once Human.

How To Craft Charcoal in Once Human

Step 1: Gather Logs

First things first, to get Charcoal in Once Human, you need logs, which are the primary ingredient for making Charcoal. Logs can be acquired by chopping down trees. They’re plentiful in the game, and you don’t need to worry about the type of tree. Any tree will do just fine, and they regenerate fairly quickly, so you don’t have to worry about deforestation. Also, to ensure a steady supply of logs, consider building your base next to a cluster of trees.

Step 2: Build a Furnace

Once you have enough logs, the next step is to build a Furnace. The Furnace is the equipment where you’ll burn the logs to produce Charcoal in Once Human. To unlock the schematic for a Furnace, you need to navigate to the Memetics menu.

Here’s how to unlock a Furnace:

Press “K” to open the Memetics menu. Navigate to the Infrastructure tab. Look for the Smelting Essentials branch and unlock the Furnace schematic using Meme Points and Energy Links.

Materials needed to build the Furnace:

Copper Ore (20): Found in deposits with a yellow tint.

Gravel (30): Obtained by crushing stones.

Step 3: Craft Charcoal

Now that your Furnace is built, it is time to start crafting Charcoal. Fill the Furnace with logs to start converting them into Charcoal. Each piece of Charcoal requires five logs.

Important Tip: When Charcoal is ready to be harvested, you will have to haul it manually from the Furnace’s queue menu. If you ignore it, you may miss out on this valuable asset. Make sure you check the queue menu to collect all of your Charcoal.

Tips for Efficient Charcoal Farming in Once Human

Collect logs regularly: Trees regrow quickly, so get into the habit of collecting wood to make Charcoal. This ensures you never run out of wood for Charcoal production. Upgrade tools: Invest in tools like pickaxes and chainsaws using Meme Points. These tools help you gather wood faster and more efficiently. Use Deviations: Some Deviations, like the logging beaver, can automate resource collection, saving you time and effort. These little helpers can be a game-changer in maintaining a steady supply of logs.

Charcoal is essential for smelting ores like Tin and Copper, a necessary process for crafting higher-tier equipment and gear in Once Human. It is also used in several other crafting recipes which you will come across as you progress through the game. A reliable source of Charcoal will allow you to keep your production lines running smoothly and never run out of materials.

Once Human is available now.

