Best Way to Farm Tin Ore in Once Human

There are dozens of resources you’ll need at some point in Once Human, but Tin Ore is one of the biggest for the early-mid game. Here’s the best tin farm in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Best Tin Ore Farm in Once Human

Since Tin Ore is more of a mid-game resource, you won’t find much of it in the starting region, Dayton Wetlands in Once Human. You’ll mostly find Copper Ore and Stone deposits there, as that’s all you’ll need early on. Compared to the orange rocks of Copper Ore, Tin Ore is grayish in color and looks just like the Copper Ore deposits, but with silver rocks.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Gain Access to Tin Ore in Once Human

As such, to find more Tin Ore, you need to journey into the Broken Delta and Iron River regions of the map. Broken Delta is home to enemies level 10 and above, so you’ll want to ensure you’re at the right level and far enough in the story to venture into the region. If you want Iron Ore, you’ll have to go to the aptly named Iron River, though the enemies there are even stronger.

If you’re at the right level, then you want to make your way to Meyer’s Market, which is a story location the game requires you to visit upon first entering Broken Delta.

The Best Tin Farm Route in Once Human

Near Meyer’s Market is a plethora of Tin Ore deposits you can easily farm every hour or so. I marked a specific location on the map below where there’s an entire field of Tin Ore.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The location on the map screenshot above is located just south of Meyer’s Market and west of Harborside. If you keep going west, you’ll see even more Tin Ore deposits as you start to reach the Sunbury location on the map.

To farm the specific location I marked on the map, you can mine all the Tin Ore you can carry, teleport back to your base, store the ore, and then return to the location roughly an hour later. As long as no other player has mined the ore since then, all the deposits should have returned, allowing you to mine them again.

While this location is the best spot I’ve found for a traditional Tin Ore farm, there are plenty of other great areas for the resource in Broken Delta. If you speed around the region on your motorcycle, you’ll undoubtedly come across dozens of ore deposits ripe for the taking. You can also continue to look in the Iron River region when you reach that point in the story in Once Human. While you’ll find more Iron Ore, there’s still plenty of Tin Ore to go around there as well.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy