How to Get a Motorcycle in Once Human

I mean sure, you could just hoof it everywhere in Once Human, but why do that when you can travel in style? Here’s how to get the Motorcycle in Once Human.

Crafting a Motorcycle in Once Human

To get a motorcycle in Once Human, you’ll need to craft it after unlocking and placing a garage in your territory. Like most other things in the game, there are a few tiers to motorcycles, but to craft the base Tier 1 bike, you’ll need the following materials:

Metal Scrap x15

Bronze Ingots x15

Rubber x30

Bronze Ingots can be obtained by smelting while Rubber and Metal Scraps can mostly be looted, or obtained through junk scrapping. Once you have all the required materials, interact with the garage in your base to craft the motorcycle, and you’re good to go.

How to Get a Motorcycle For Free

While crafting it is the main way to go, it’s also possible to get a free one just by playing through the story in Once Human. You’ll eventually encounter Mary in Deadsville, where she’ll gift you your first motorcycle and also teach you how to use it.

How to Build a Garage

Finally, let’s go over how to actually build a garage in Once Human. First off, you’ll need to unlock the garage Memetic from your Memetics menu. Then, press B to enter build mode, and right-click to choose the structure you want to build. Select the garage, and place it anywhere in your territory.

Do note that you’ll need the following materials to build the garage:

Copper Ingots x13

Rusted Parts x10

After placing the garage, interact with it to build your motorcycle.

And that’s how to get the motorcycle in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Accept Invitation event, and whether there are private servers.

