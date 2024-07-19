In Once Human, copper is an important resource that can be used not only for making tools and weapons but also for many building materials. Here’s how to get copper in Once Human.

How To Find Copper Ore in Once Human

Once Human has copper ore in every region of the world. Copper ore nodes are distinct as they look like gray rocks with brassy brown specks scattered throughout. These nodes tend to be found in the wild areas of the map and are not really near structures or settlements. Mountainous areas are almost guaranteed to have them.

Steps to Mine Copper Ore

Find copper nodes: Look for grayish rocks with golden flecks. They are often found along roads and in untamed regions. Mine the nodes: Approach a node and press the “F” key to start mining. Your character will automatically use a pickaxe to extract the ore. If they use a rock, be sure to drag the pickaxe from your inventory onto your hotbar. Collect copper: Each node yields between 18 and 24 units of copper, making it a valuable resource to gather as you explore. The better your pickaxe, the better the yield you’ll get from each node.

Crafting Copper Ingots in Once Human

Now, the last part is to start crafting copper ingots after you have finally collected enough copper ore in Once Human. These ingots can be used in many crafting recipes, from high-end tools to weapons and building materials.

Building a Furnace

To craft copper ingots, you’ll need a furnace. Here’s how to build one:

Gather Materials: Collect 20 units of copper ore and 30 units of gravel. Gravel comes at the highest concentration from standard rocks, but mining any ore will net you some Gravel, too. Open the Build Menu: Access the build menu in your territory and select the furnace from the options. Craft the Furnace: Place the furnace in your base to start the smelting process.

Crafting Copper Ingots

With your furnace ready, follow these steps to craft copper ingots:

Approach the furnace and open the crafting menu. Choose the “Copper Ingot” option from the menu. Each copper ingot requires three units of copper ore and one unit of charcoal. Adjust the slider to set the number of ingots you want to craft, and press “F” to start the process. Each ingot takes about 5 seconds to produce.

I recommend crafting a copper pickaxe, as this will significantly improve your mining efficiency, allowing you to gather resources faster and more effectively.

Tips for Efficient Copper Collection

Explore regularly: Copper nodes respawn over time, so make it a habit to explore and mine regularly.

Upgrade your tools: Invest in better tools, like the copper pickaxe, to increase your mining efficiency. Iron and aluminum pickaxes will break less often.

Establish a Base Near Resources: Set up your base near areas rich in copper nodes to minimize travel time and maximize your mining efforts.

Once Human is available to play now.

