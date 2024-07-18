How To Get the Digby Boy Deviant in Once Human

Surviving in Once Human means finding smart ways to gather resources, and that’s where the Digby Boy Deviant comes in. Here’s how to find the mining Deviant Digby Boy in Once Human.

How To Find the Mining Deviant in Once Human

The mining Digby Boy is not your ordinary Deviant in Once human. Unlike others, you don’t capture it directly. Instead, you have a chance of finding a Digby Boy while mining in Once Human. Sounds simple? Well, there’s a bit more to it. Digby Boy is most commonly found while mining higher-tier materials, and seems to have the best spawn rate while mining Silver Ore. Silver Ore isn’t as common as other minerals, and it can be easily confused with Tin Ore because they look quite similar, or with Tungsten, which has the same coloring.

Silver Ore will become more plentiful as you reach later areas of the game, with the highest spawn rates in Red Sands. Though, it’s possible to find it as early as Broken Delta.

When you find a node that looks like Silver Ore, make sure you have a Bronze Axe or a pickaxe of higher tier. Common pickaxes won’t work on Silver Ore. Crafting a Bronze Axe requires five Logs, two Hides, and seven Copper Ingots from your Furnace after you’ve unlocked the item using your Memetics. Using a Solar Drill won’t work either. You’ll need to do it by hand, similar to farming Fetch-A-Lot Bunny.

Mining the Silver Ore isn’t a guaranteed way to get a Digby Boy, so you’ll need a bit of patience and luck. Keep mining, and eventually, a Digby Boy will appear.

Setting Up Digby Boy at Your Base

Once you’ve got your Digby Boy in Once Human, it’s time to set it up at your base. You’ll need an Independent Secure Unit to house your new mining buddy. To build one, press ‘B’ to enter the build menu, right-click to navigate, and find the Facilities tab. Look for the Function Facility and construct it using 20 Metal Scraps, 15 Copper Ingots, and 10 Glass.

After setting up the Secure Unit, deposit your Digby Boy into it. The Digby Boy will automatically start mining ores as long as its Deviant Power is above 30. When its power falls below this threshold, it will rest and recharge.

Keeping Digby Boy Happy and Efficient

By keeping your young Digby Boys happy and well-run, they can be sent on their way to work at top efficiency. The mood significantly increases in the presence of music, toys, a warm temperature, and 5W power. Place these items around or attach them to its unit to keep its mood high. Each Digby has its own preferences, so check its facility to make sure you know what it wants.

Maintaining a high mood level will make your Digby Boy work faster and more efficiently, significantly boosting your ore collection rate. This means you’ll spend less time mining and more time exploring and fighting off those pesky monsters.

The Benefits of Having Multiple Digby Boys

One Digby Boy is great, but imagine having a small crew of them. You can store up to 20 Deviants in your base by unlocking enhancement technology in the Memetics tree in Once Human. This setup allows you to stockpile resources effortlessly. Your Digby Boys will continue to work even when you’re offline, ensuring a steady supply of ores that are dependent on the area you’ve set up your base. Though, I’ve gotten gold and silver from by Digbys when my base was in Dayton Wetlands. Tungsten and Aluminum, however, won’t be collected in the early areas. You can place an ore check right beside your Digby Boys to make it easier to collect.

Once Human is available to play now.

