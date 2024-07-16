How to Get Tungsten Ore in Once Human

If you want a pickaxe that can mine any metal in Once Human, you need to start searching for Tungsten Ore around the map. To help you get the best tools possible, this guide will outline where you can find the metal and what it looks like.

Best Place to Farm Tungsten Ore in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Search the south end of the Red Sands region and the Iron River border to find Tungsten Ore. Red Sands is the toughest region in the game and is labeled as a level 40+ area. The area is full of dangerous enemies that will put your equipment to the test, but that also means the opportunity to find much better materials. Along with the Tungsten, you can expect to find Gold Ore for the first time, which requires you to have metals from the Red Sands region before you mine it.

Tungsten Ore itself can only be mined with a Pickaxe made from Aluminum. So if you are attempting to ride into the Red Sands on your Motorcycle to get what you need quickly, it won’t work. Instead, you must head back to places like Iron River and Chalk Peak to get Tin or Aluminum. After you get those alloys together, you can move to Red Sands and start searching for new ore. Just remember that Tungsten, Aluminum, and Silver all have some similar color schemes and can be easy to mix up at first.

Aside from physically mining Tungsten Ore, it’s also possible to set up a mining operation. Late-game Memetics allow you to build passive farms for plenty of materials like Acid, for example. I recommend getting an Ore Detector and attempting to scan for the ores you need in the Red Sands. However, the scanner won’t always accurately display what is possible to mine. When in doubt, plant down an operation where you see fit and keep an eye on what gets collected. Sometimes, you might just get lucky and strike gold.

Once Human is available to play now.

