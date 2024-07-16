Best Acid Farm in Once Human

Whether you are chasing upgrades or you want some of the best ammunition in Once Human, farming Acid is incredibly important. In this guide, I will go over the best way to get the resources so you can have all the tools you need in the end game.

Recommended Videos

Best Way to Farm Acid in Once Human

Image via Starry Studio.

Clear points of interest with the Preserved Deviated Chop active or complete Blackfell Extractions to easily farm Acid. Compared to any of the passive methods of earning this resource, simply going out and killing any enemies you find will work faster. Any time you find a point of interest and you focus on clearing all the crate objectives, there are tons of opportunities to find Acid. Nearly all of the enemies and all of the crates will have a high chance of dropping the resource.

Complete Blackfell Extractions.

Set up Water Pumps for passive farming.

Eat Preserved Deviated Chops.

Clear points of interest.

When you eat some Preserved Deviated Chop as well, the amount of Acid that drops increases. So if you find a spot in an area like Iron River that you like to farm, the chop will help you earn the Acid about 50% faster. The best-case scenario with the chop is to run the Blackfell Extraction events, but you need a permit before you can start tearing through them. It’s certainly the best way to earn this resource, so try to get there by yourself or with a crew.

Related: Once Human: Best Deviants to Get First

Another option is to set up some Water Pumps so that you can extract Acid without having to do any active work. However, this will yield you far less of the resource over time if you focus on it as your main method. I recommend having some of the pumps ready for extraction as a passive boost while you continue clearing points of interest so you can loot enemies. Both methods together will ensure that you can farm as much Acid as possible for your next ammo haul.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy