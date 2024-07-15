East Blackfell Junction Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

East Blackfell Junction is located within a high-level part of the Iron River region. Here are all the locations of the crates in East Blackfell Junction in Once Human.

The East Blackfell Junction Mystical Crate Location

To start, you can find the Mystical Crate in the eastern part of East Blackfell Junction in Once Human. Just to the east of the location’s icon on the map, you’ll find a large hospital building overrun with spiders. Enter through the main door and keep making your way up the stairs throughout the various levels in the hospital. Your eventual goal is to reach the roof of the main hospital building. This is the building with the word “Hospital” on it in white lights.

On top of this building, you can find the Mystical Crate tucked away in the corner of the roof, as seen in the screenshot below.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Screenshots by The Escapist

The Mystical Crate contains the blueprint for the Grill Gloves FRAG. Once you loot the crate, you’ll want to stay on the hospital building’s roof.

The East Blackfell Junction Weapon and Armor Crate Locations

On the same roof as the Mystical Crate, you can also find an Armor Crate sitting just behind the “Hospital” lights. This is an easy one to loot, but you can loot another Armor Crate in the very southern part of East Blackfell Junction, too. Atop one of the southern rectangular buildings in the area, you can loot another Armor Crate. The crate is on the second floor of this building.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Technically, those two Armor Crates are enough to complete the checklist at East Blackfell Junction. However, there’s another Weapon Crate you can loot if you’re looking for a weapon instead of armor. The Weapon Crate is located on the west side of East Blackfell Junction, sitting just outside the bus station. The bus station is the large building that’s just north of the small rectangular buildings on the map. You can find the Weapon Crate sitting outside of the building on the ground, as shown below.

The location of a Weapon Crate at East Blackfell Junction. Screenshot by The Escapist

And with that, all you have to do is kill some enemies, activate the Rift Anchor, and you’re done with East Blackfell Junction in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

