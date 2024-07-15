Ricci Securement Point Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

Ricci Securement Point is home to some nasty enemies. If you’re looking to 100% the area, you need to know the locations of the Mystical and Weapon/Armor Crates. Here are all the Ricci Securement Point crate locations in Once Human.

Ricci Securement Point Mystical Crate Location

The Mystical Crate in Ricci Securement Point is located right in the middle of the area. At the central building, you can enter a door on the south side of the first level and find a glass enclosure with securement units and the Mystical Crate inside. However, to gain access to the glass enclosure, you need a Rosetta V2 Access Card.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is a rare item that drops from Elite Rosetta enemies. It’s entirely possible you could already have one of these from a previous encounter in Once Human. In that case, simply enter the door and loot the Mystical Crate inside. However, if you don’t have a Rosetta V2 Access Card, the simplest way to get one is to kill Elite Enemies around Ricci Securement Point.

Elite Enemies at this location are massive Rosetta Bruisers who either have riot shields or heavy machine guns. I found two Rosetta brutes just outside the entrance to the Mystical Crate building around the tents. If someone previously killed this Elite Enemy, you’ll need to wait around ten minutes for him to respawn. Once you have the card you loot from him, head back to the glass enclosure and loot the Mystical Crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Ricci Securement Point Weapon and Armor Crate Locations

With the Mystical Crate out of the way, you can now move on to the Weapon and Armor Crates. Fortunately, if you turn around after looting the Mystical Crate, you’ll find a Weapon Crate sitting on the ground on the opposite side of the crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Loot that Weapon Crate, then head out of that building entirely to find the next Armor Crate. Unfortunately, the Armor Crate is not located near your current location. You have to travel northwest, right near the second Rift Anchor at Ricci Securement Point.

Here, you can find the Armor Crate to the west of the Rift Anchor’s icon on the map. More specifically, the Armor Crate is on a raised platform on the ground near some radioactive barrels. You can see its exact location in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With all the crates out of the way, all you need to do is defeat the required number of enemies, activate the two Rift Anchors, and then Ricci Securement Point will be complete in Once Human. Though, there’s also a riddle crate with a creepy doll and another weapon crate nearby, too, if you want to grab that.

Once Human is available to play now.

