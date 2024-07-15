What’s a horror game without a creepy doll? Here’s how to solve the Blinkless Doll puzzle in Once Human.

How to Complete the Blinkless Doll Puzzle in Once Human

As you delve deep into Ricci Securement, you’ll find in the basement of a building a Rosetta Bruiser guarding a weapon and gear crate. But once you take out all the enemies, you’ll find a box and a glowing red footprint at the bottom of the stairs.

Interact with the box, which reads “Experiment Log – the Blinkless Doll”. You’ll get a little pop up about a researcher who could hear the doll talking, and it told him to never look away. Once you’ve read that, a strange glowing doll will appear in the next room… and she’s watching you. You might be tempted to try to watch her the entire time, but doing this is a near impossible feat. And in reality, we do need to look away from the Blinkless doll in Once Human.

Look at the doll through the glass window, then look away. When you look up again, it will have moved. You’ll then be able to see it on the second-floor railing, to your left.

Head back up the stairs, get to the doll and interact with it. Once you do, a Riddle Loot Crate will spawn back on the ground floor. This loot crate will give you 500 Energy Link, five Stellar Planula, an Amended Pistol Mag, and one Controller.

Not bad for a quest you can finish in less than a minute. But considering how full Ricci is with hostile enemies, including three Elite Enemies, it’s nice to have an easy win.

Once Human is available to play now.

