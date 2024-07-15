How to Find All Crates in Greywater Industrial in Once Human

There is so much loot in the Industrial Zone, so we’re going to go over how to find all five crates. Here’s all the crate locations in the Greywater Industrial Zone in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Find All Crates in the Greywater Industrial Zone in Once Human

There are four total weapon and gear crates to find, along with one Mystical Crate, in the Greywater Industrial Zone in Once Human. And finding them is exceptionally easy if you know where to look. I’ll be tackling these in the order that you can find them.

How to Find Gear Crate #1

The first gear crate is across the bridge, as you approach the Industrial Zone after starting up the Energy Rift. At the end of this bridge, you’ll see an Elite Enemy blocking the door. Kill it and go behind it to see that the exit has been sealed.

Screenshots by The Escapist

In front of the grating will be the Gear Crate! And just through the metal fence, we can see the Mystical Crate. Which we won’t get to until the very end. Take the stares to your left or right to get up to the next level.

How to Find Gear Crate #2

The second gear crate is a little out of the way. Beat the Furnace Elite Deviant you’ll encounter at the second level, then continue left. We’re going to go to the square cordoned-off area that’s to the very south of the Grey Water Industrial Zone.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Head down the stairs to reach it, then go to the very back corner, where you’ll find a stack of crates beside the fence you can climb. Get on top, then glide over the nearby platform to find the second gear crate.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find Weapon Crate #1

Now that we have the second Gear Crate, head back to where you fought the Furnace Elite. You likely encountered one of these in Hearst Industries. You’ll see a large blue warehouse. This warehouse contains all three of the remaining crates. And you can see the weapon crate the moment you enter and look right.

Screenshots by The Escapist

This crate is fenced in, but to get to it, you just need to go to the back of the room and activate the elevator. This will cause the elevator to lower. You’ll then need to press the button beside the elevator and quickly get back on.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you do that, follow the railing and jump into the cage with the crate.

Related: How to Complete Long Journey in Once Human

How to Find Weapon Crate #2 and the Mystical Crate

The final two crates can be found in the last area of Greywater Industrial Zone. Return to the warehouse entrance. To the left of the entrance (if you were looking into the building from the outside) is an elevator. It’s fairly nondescript and easy to miss. Hit that button and enter, then you’ll be taken to the lower floor.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once there, you’ll find some Deviants, lots of storage crates, but more importantly the Mystical Crate in the next room.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Grab that Mystical Crate to get some Blueprint Fragments for the Agent Set, then look into the right room to grab the weapon crate. Easy!

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy