Here's how to complete Long Journey in Once Human.

How to Complete Long Journey in Once Human

If you head south past Rippleby, you’ll find a weeping girl on the beach. She’s a Deviant, but she’s really not hostile at all. Speak to her, and she’ll explain that she’s waiting for her dad, and they were meant to go around and take pictures together. She asks you to do it in his place. Agree, and this will jumpstart the quest Long Journey in Once Human.

The first location we’ll need to go to is the Wind Farm, just east of Rippleby. This location doesn’t have much there beyond a few Vultures and a windmill, but you’ll find that simply killing these enemies and standing there won’t summon the Jellyfish Girl.

Instead, you’ll need to open your inventory, go into your quest menu, which has an icon that looks like a notepad with a star on it. Interact with the Aqua Bell to summon her. It turns out her name is Bella! Get it, like a bell jellyfish? Anyway. Interacting with the Aqua Bell will cause Bella to appear in front of the windmill. She’ll then ask you to take her picture.

To take pictures in Once Human, you’ll need to press tab, as if you were summoning V. Then, move your cursor over camera. Once the camera is open, focus the cursor on Bella so a box appears around her, and the words “Glass Jellyfish” show above her head. When you see this, press enter.

Once you’ve successfully summoned and taken a picture of her, it’s off to the next destination, which is a field with a scarecrow. Make sure you have your quest markers on and tracking, as this will create a blue chevorn that marks your next destination. Take another picture of Bella, and she’ll ask you to take her to Aiden’s Garage roof.

To get on the roof of Aiden’s Garage, you’ll need to climb the crates on the back. This will let you reach the roof, and you’ll find a bonfire and some chairs nearby.

Summon her and speak with her, and she’ll give you one last destination to go to: a cemetery in Brookham. Arrive there and summon her, and this will be the sad end of Long Journey. But if you want to make yourself feel better, why not grab a free Gingerbread House Deviant?

Once Human is available to play now.

