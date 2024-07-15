Lowe’s got another quest for you, and you know what that means. Free Deviant! Here’s how to complete Morphic Decoy in Once Human.

How to Get the Gingerbread House Deviant

After you arrive in Graywater, Lowe will naturally have new intel about a Deviant on the prowl. But this Deviant is making people straight up vanish. To complete Morphic Decoy in Once Human, you’ll need to go to the souvenir shop outside of town. Once there, you’ll find that the store is, as promised, full to the brim of alpaca and sheep dolls.

Head into the back of the souvenir shop, and you’ll see the Gingerbread House in the back right office space.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Use ‘F’ to try to capture it, but your efforts will automatically fail. You’ll then be subjected to a hallucination, and your goal will be to find the Gingerbread House, which is now disguised as an alpaca doll.

There are a lot of alpaca dolls, so this can be quite frustrating. But the Gingerbread House will be in the main room, in the alcove to the right of the counter. It’s massive and by itself, and if you approach it, you’ll get the prompt to try to capture it. Do so, and the Gingerbread House will be yours.

Report back to Lowe to let him know the good news. As for all the people the Gingerbread House Deviant made vanish… well, I guess we’ll never know where they went, or if there’s any way to get them back. Similar to what happened in the Carnival of Doom in the Junkyard.

The Gingerbread House is a crafting Deviant. Secure it in your home and it will make Morphic Crumbs, which you can use to disguise yourself as an item, turning Once Human into Prop Hunt. Imagine the uses in PvP!

Once Human is available to play now.

