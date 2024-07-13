Category:
All Crate Locations in Junkyard in Once Human

Finding Mystical Crates can be an utter pain, especially when they’re well hidden. Here’s how to find all the crates in the Junkyard in Once Human.

How to Find All the Crates in the Junkyard

So, the Junkyard has one of the more hidden Mystical Crates in Once Human, but there’s also both a weapon and a gear crate to find. I’ll be tackling them in the order I believe you’ll come across them, which is from the Eastern road.

How to Find the Weapon Crate

To find the weapon crate, you’ll need to go in through the south or East entrance, where you’ll find a large square cordoned off by high walls and lots of enemies. In the middle of this square will be a rectangular building, which will have an Elite Rosetta Mechanic guarding it.

Image of the map in Once Human, focused on Junkyard, with a circle and and E marking the location of the elite enemy and two rectangles marking the location of the mystical, gear, and weapon crate
Screenshots by The Escapist

The Junkyard weapon crate is in the room behind him, which he’s naturally guarding. I highly recommend taking out all the soldiers on the walls, and honestly, as many grunts as possible, before you tackle him, as he’s fairly tanky.

Image of the player aiming down their sights at an Elite Enemy standing in a brutalist grey and yellow building
Screenshots by The Escapist

I’ve marked the other Elite on the map, in the circle with an ‘E’. He’s a standard Bruiser, similar to what you likely encountered in the Unfinished Expedition quest on Wild Dog Isle. But he’s also out of the way, so pretty easy to miss.

How to Find the Gear and Mystical Crate

The gear and Mystical Crate are in the same building, so I’ve slapped them together. Head towards where the Carnival of Doom quest is, or to the train station with the numbers 16 and 17 marked on the brick side. The Mystical Crate is in the red train car and the gear crate is beneath the shoes of the soldiers.

Image of the player looking at a train station with 16 and 17 on it
Screenshots by The Escapist

Unfortunately, you can’t grab the gear crate without killing the non-hostile Rosetta soldiers. But once you’ve done whatever you’ve chosen to do, head inside the brown train car beside them and climb up the ramp.

Image of several soldiers cheering while one stands on a gear box, and several lines marking how to reach the mystical crate
Screenshots by The Escapist

Follow the railing, and drop into the red train cart to find the Mystical Crate! Easy.

Image of the player on a railing looking down at the open ceiling of a train cart
Screenshots by The Escapist

Once Human is available to play now.

