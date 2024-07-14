How to Find All Gaia Cliff Crates in Once Human

As you gear up to fight one of the Great Old Ones, you’ll naturally want to loot. Here’s how to find all the crates in Gaia Cliff in Once Human.

How to Find All the Crates in Gaia Cliff in Once Human

Sometimes, the weapon, gear, and Mystical crates can be tricky. That’s certainly the case with the Gaia Cliff in Once Human. So, I’ll be breaking down how to find all three in the order you’ll stumble across them. Also, bring a Molotov cocktail.

How to Get to the Weapon Crate

Gaia Cliff is a fairly straightforward point of interest. There’s essentially only one road, which winds up the mountain until you reach the big bad boss. And the weapon crate can be found once you enter the facility, and it starts curving in a circle.

Follow the circular path all the way to its end, as if you were leaving to continue up the mountain. But don’t take the left exit. Instead, be sure to hit the dead end, where you’ll see a chest covered in vines. If you’ve never seen a chest like this before, it can only be destroyed with one thing: fire.

Throw a Molotov cocktail at it, and the flames will burn away. Wait for the fire to completely recede before looting the chest, or you’ll get burned. I learned that the hard way.

How to Find the Gear Chest

Next up is the gear chest. Continue through Gaia Cliff until you reach the main road, which will be flanked with buildings on either side.

There will be a lot of enemies, but you’ll notice a larder on one of the building with solar panels on its roof. Climb up top, then jump the gap to the next building to find the Gear Crate.

How to Find the Mystical Crate

If the weapon crate didn’t stump you, the Mystical Crate probably did. The Mystical Crate is on the roof of the building to the left, where you encountered the Elite enemy. But to get on the roof, you need to get to the teleportation tower.

Once you’re at the teleportation tower, look over the ledge and you’ll see the Mystical Crate. All you need to do next is jump and glide to get to it.

I got the HAMR Crumble FRAG semi-auto sniper rifle for my trouble, and you likely will too!

Once Human is available to play now.

