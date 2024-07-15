How to Find the Beaver Deviant in Once Human

Do ya like wood? What about aquatic rodents? Here’s how to get the Beaver Deviant in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Find the Logging Beaver Deviant in Once Human

When it comes to Deviants, you might think combat Deviants are the best. But that’s not true by a long shot! It’s the territory Deviants like the Beaver, Digby, and Bee that are easily the best in a resource-driven game. And, so far, it seems like there’s only one spawn spot for the Beaver in Once Human.

And that spawn spot is at the Meyer’s Market pier. You won’t gain access to this area until you’ve reached the Broken Delta, which is a level 10+ region that you’ll unlock naturally as part of the game. But once you do unlock it, Meyer’s Market will become your new safe hub. And it also happens to feature a pier and a fish vendor.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The spawn rates for the Beaver are truly random. I’ve had the most luck when I spawned in for the Party Surge fish event. Each time I did this, I found a Logging Beaver waiting for me at the pier, and the capture rate was very generous. But other players have had to make multiple trips to the pier to try to find it.

There are unsubstantiated rumors that switching worlds and checking the pier is the best way to farm an appearance. But I’ve found that this method wasn’t particularly reliable for me. It’s also a big waste of Energy Link, which is better used buying items from vending machines, like salt or corn to make bait.

Once you have the Beaver, you can secure it on your territory, and it will passively gather wood for you. You can increase its productivity by ensuring that it has everything it likes nearby, which is usually a planted crop, electricity, a red light, or music.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy