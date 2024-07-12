Regardless of your preferred food choice, you’ll eventually need salt for various recipes. Here’s how to get salt in Once Human.

Where to Get Salt in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Collect Sea Water from the coast and boil it at a stove to get your own Salt. This is easily the most reliable method in the game for obtaining this resource and the best part is that you don’t even need to search endless settlements. The eastern part of the map has plenty of opportunities for you to collect Sea Water in unlimited quantities.

Once you have plenty of Sea Water to work with, you need to ensure that you have access to crafting Salt. All this takes is one Cipher from the cooking section of the Memetics. Simply unlock access to the Stove and place one on the foundation of your Territory. As long as you have basic access to the stove, you also have the ability to craft Salt. Just select the recipe you need and boil the Sea Water you collected to start harvesting the Salt as a new resource.

Once you have salt, you can also start drying your meat and fish. This will give you a long-lasting resource that won’t decay but will dehydrate you.

Likewise, you can use salt water to water your plants in Once Human. Creating a seaside territory and setting up several plots is a great way to always passively have food without much effort. Corn is a recommended vegetable, as you can find it in large quantities in certain areas. It can be roasted, and eventually even turned into oil for more complex meals down the line.

Aside from going back and forth from the coastline to boil Sea Water, there is still a chance to find Salt around the open world. After level 20, more containers have a chance to hold the valuable food resource. But that doesn’t mean exploring buildings is reliable or even a good use of time. The Sea Water method is always going to be far more efficient.

Once Human is available to play now.

