All Rippleby Crate Locations in Once Human

Rippleby is crawling with Vultures, but there’s plenty of loot to be found. Here’s how to find all the Rippleby crates in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Find the Mystical Crate in Rippleby

The Mystical Crate at Rippleby in Once Human is going to take some time to reach. For starters, there are dozens of enemies between you and the crate. In addition to that, it requires climbing up several ladders and venturing into the heart of Rippelby.

You can loot the Mystical Crate atop the broken-down freighter ship in the shipping yard at Rippleby. Enter through the front of the yard and make your way up the ship by ascending the wooden planks and climbing up all the ladders you can find. The Mystical Crate is located directly upwards from the entrance of the shipping yard, so don’t go too far when you first see the ship. Instead, work your way straight up and you’ll eventually reach the Mystical Crate, as shown below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s a basic progression to the ladders and ascension of the ship, so it shouldn’t take you too long to reach the crate. You just have to watch out for the dozen or so enemies guarding the ship. But don’t jump down yet!

How To Find All the Gear Crates in Rippleby

While you’re on top of the cargo crate with the Mystical Crate, look left. There will be a large crane with a platform. The only way to reach this platform is from the platform holding the Mystical Crate.

But once you make the jump, you’ll be deep in enemy territory. So, it’s a good idea to clear out the Vultures before you leap. Likewise, the second Gear Crate is just below the platform, on an orange crate that was being used as a cage.

Our third and final gear crate will be by the Rift Anchor in the building to the right. More specifically, the gear crate is located in the long, rectangular warehouse. It’s found on the eastern side of this warehouse on the second level, which is just made up of some metal platforms that you can climb up to via stairs.

The Armor Crate is tucked away in a corner by a metal shelf on one of these platforms, as seen below. Once again, make a note of where my character is on the mini-map to guide you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: Best Acid Farm in Once Human

How To Find All the Weapon Crates in Rippleby

Moving on, we now have to find the Weapon and Armor Crates at Rippleby. For both of these, you’ll need to head back towards the building where you found the Mystical Crate.

To the left of the Mystical Crate building, where the massive ship was, you’ll see a warehouse with the words ‘BERTH 24’ emblazoned on it. You’ll find the first weapon crate there.

The second weapon crate can be found on the ship in the shipping yard. For this crate, though, you have to make your way to the back of the ship on the second level. You’ll find the weapon crate in a cultist’s decorated room at the foot of an altar. Look at my mini-map in the screenshot below to see exactly where to go on the ship to find the crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And with that, you’re done crate-hunting at Rippleby in Once Human. And while you’re here, it’s a great time to head to the beach and see what that crying jellyfish girl is all about.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy