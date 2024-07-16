How to Get Silver Ore in Once Human

There are two metals in Once Human that don’t consistently spawn in one area and that includes Silver Ore. If you’re trying to get your stock of resources up to par, this guide will help you locate some of the ore and explain how the spawns work on the map.

How to Find Silver Ore in Once Human

You can find Silver Ore spawning near Copper Ore nodes in the Dayton Wetlands Region. Like Gold Ore, these two metals can technically spawn all over the map, but that doesn’t mean they necessarily will. Metals like Iron Ore are typically found in a couple of regions with consistent results so that players know where they need to start searching. Silver, on the other hand, is a rare spawn that has some luck mechanics baked into its discovery. Just keep in mind that it looks similar to Tin Ore but the rocks themselves are much thicker.

Silver Ore has a higher chance to spawn in regions that are around level 20 or lower, such as the Dayton Wetlands or the Iron River. I have managed to find the rare metal directly near the spawn at Throughville and I’ve also found nodes on the road directly next to the Iron River border. The only true advice is to take a Motorcycle and ride next to the sides of hills and mountains where tons of rocks form. As long as you see Copper or Tin Ore nodes spawning, there is a chance for Silver to make an appearance as well.

Ore detectors and mining operations can also help you passively earn some of the rare metals in the game while you go out exploring. Because of the rare spawn for Gold and Silver, operations can yield better results than you would get with standard ores in which you can reliably farm nodes in the wild. As always, there is a sweet spot between passive operations and active exploration to earn the most resources for your upgrades.

Once Human is available to play now.

