In order to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO, you need to learn of its latest disguises featuring a selection of different Pocket Monsters first. The Transform Pokemon has been a part of the game for years, but its mechanic of hiding as other creatures has only been matched by similar additions to the game like Zorua.

Recommended Videos

While the selection of disguises for Ditto has changed over time, we’ve got the latest list right here.

Pokemon GO Ditto Disguises List (March 2025)

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

As of March 2025, the latest Ditto disguises you need to be aware of to catch it in Pokemon GO are Bergmite, Bidoof, Goldeen, Gothita, Koffing, Numel, Oddish, Rhyhorn, Solosis, Spinarak, and Stufful — with their appearances shown in the image above.

This means that if you encounter and catch any of these Pokemon as regular wild spawns on your in-game map, there is a chance that they will be a hidden Ditto.

The way to find Ditto like this in Pokemon GO is that, after catching it in its disguised form, it will revert back to its original form before the game takes you to the catch screen and you decide whether to keep or transfer it.

You’ll know you will have successfully caught a disguised Ditto in Pokemon GO when you see an “Oh?” pop up over your PokeBall. After that, the caught Pokemon will revert into a Ditto, and the elusive gooey-looking Pocket Monster is yours at last.

Related: All Pokemon GO Buddy Evolutions & Requirements

How Rare is Ditto in Pokemon GO?

Even if you’re aware of its latest disguises, Ditto is still relatively rare in Pokemon GO, but there is one way to tell if you have come across one in a disguised form.

Ditto has one distinguishing factor in Pokemon GO even when transformed: it’s low CP — meaning that its CP will usually be lower than the Pokemon it turns itself into. For instance, based on you being a Trainer at Level 50, Ditto would only have a max CP of around 940 while Goldeen has a max CP of approximately 1302.

So, while Ditto is still rarer than a standard common spawn in Pokemon GO, keeping an eye out for a lower CP will increase your odds of successfully identifying one when you do.

Related: Pokemon Go Players Flame Dragons Unleashed Event for Lack of Dragon-Types

How Rare Is a Shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO?

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon GO, any Ditto you encounter in the wild has a 1 in 64 chance of being a Shiny, making it very rare itself.

This means that along with a lot of trial and error to encounter a Ditto in itself by finding a Pokemon that’s the purple blob in disguise, you’ll need much extra luck to have that Ditto be of an alternative color on top of that.

The only way to improve your chances of finding a Shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO is using spawn-increasing items like Incenses and Lure Modules to increase spawns in general — hoping that at least some of those could be Ditto spawns that could turn out to be the unique blue version.

Even if you don’t have spare PokeCoins to spend on extra items, you will at least have your free Daily Adventure Incense to briefly and minimally boost your odds at finding a Ditto — or even a Shiny one — during its runtime of 15 minutes.

Now that you know all of Ditto’s disguises for March 2025, use the latest Pokemon GO promo codes to redeem free items. Better yet, find out if you can evolve Dunsparce in Pokemon GO, so you can know whether you can add an extra evolution to your Pokedex.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy