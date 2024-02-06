Pokemon Go Players Flame Dragons Unleashed Event for Lack of Dragon-Types

Pokemon GO‘s Dragons Unleashed event is here to celebrate the Lunar New Year, but players are disappointed as it seems the Dragon-type Pokemon they were promised have yet to be unleashed.

Pokemon Go Trainers Roast Dragons Unleashed

With a name like Dragons Unleashed, most Pokemon GO trainers would expect to see a flurry of Dragon-type Pokemon released into the wild. These scally beasts should take over Raids and surround players as they walk down the sidewalk— their baring teeth inescapable.

But for most trainers – at least the ones chatting online – that hasn’t been the case. Take Reddit user Federal_Command_9094, for example, who posted a screenshot of their avatar in the overworld. Fifteen wild Pokemon spawned around him, and only one – a lone Skrelp – of them was related to Dragons.

“Best dragon event ever,” they commented sarcastically.

User Foulmouth232 chimed in with a post of their own, utilizing the Pablo Escobar waiting meme to emphasize how painful it’s been to wait for the Global Challenge to be completed. “Me waiting for those Dragon type spawns from the Dragon type event,” they captioned the photos of Pablo surrounded by non-Dragon-type Pokemon.

Niantic has tasked players worldwide with throwing 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws within seven days to unlock seven additional wild spawns. We don’t know what they are or if they’re Dragon-type Pokemon, but players are holding out hope that the Dragons will be unleashed when the goal is met.

That’s not to say there aren’t any Dragon types available right now. Dratini, Skrelp, and Noibat all evolve into Dragon-type Pokemon, and if a trainer gets lucky enough they can encounter a wild Jangmo-o. And Raids offer instant access to Dragons such as Druddigon, Turtonator, Drampa, Deino, and Goomy.

There are also a few Dragon-type Pokemon that are exclusive to Field Research spawns during the event. Tyrunt, Swablu, Gible, and Trapinch can evolve into Dragon-type Pokemon.