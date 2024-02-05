Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge Details & Rewards

Pokemon GO‘s Lunar New Year celebration is accompanied by a daunting Global Challenge that boasts Dragons Unleashed event-themed rewards. Here is everything we know about the challenge, including what players can expect to unlock once it’s completed.

What is a Global Challenge in Pokemon GO?

A Global Challenge in Pokemon GO is an opportunity for all trainers worldwide to collaborate and work toward a unified goal. Whether it be walking a certain distance or catching a certain number of Pokemon, it automatically tracks your progress and combines it with the collective progress of every player around the world.

Global Challenges are usually reserved for Pokemon GO’s larger events (think GO Tours and GO Fest). But every once in a while, they will crop up during smaller events, encouraging players to participate in pursuit of some tantalizing rewards.

What is the Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge?

Image via The Escapist

From February 5 at 10 AM local time until February 11 at 8 PM local time, Pokemon GO players must make 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws to complete the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Challenge.

That may sound like an impossible task, but as of the first two hours of the event, players have already thrown 300,000,000 Nice Throws.

Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge Rewards

We don’t know the specifics of what Pokemon GO has in store for players if they complete the Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge, but we do know how much they’re offering.

Featured Attacks

When the Global Challenge is completed, players will be able to evolve five Pokemon that will learn a featured attack not normally available. We will list those five Pokemon and their attacks once the challenge is over.

Wild Encounters

If players manage to throw one billion Nice Throws, they will be rewarded with seven event-themed Pokemon ready to be encountered in the wild:



???*

???*

???*

???*

???*

???*

??? Pokemon marked with an asterisk can appear Shiny

Reward Raids

There are two Pokemon that will be added to the pool of potential Pokemon GO raids if the Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge is completed:

One-Star Raids Three-Star Raids

???

???* Pokemon marked with an asterisk can appear Shiny

And that’s everything we know about the Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge. We will continue to update this guide as more information is made available. Until then, get out there and make some Nice Throws!