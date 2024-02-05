Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed – Dates, Spawns, and Event Bonuses

Pokemon GO is bringing in the Lunar New Year with the Dragons Unleashed event. This week-long endeavor features Dragon-type Pokemon, an exciting Global Challenge, and several desirable spawns from Wild Encounters to Field Research.
Table of Contents
- Dates & Times
- Wild Encounter Spawns
- Featured Raids
- Field Research Encounters
- Event Bonuses
- Global Challenge Details
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Dates & Times
The Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragon Unleashed event starts on February 5 at 10 AM local time and runs until February 11 at 8 PM local time.
Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Wild Encounter Spawns
The following Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024 event:
Magikarp*
Dratini*
Shuckle*
Fennekin*
Skrelp*
Noibat*
Jangmo-o
Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Featured Raids
The following Pokemon will appear in 1-star and 3-star Pokemon GO raids during the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event:
3-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Druddigon
|Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM
Turtonator
|Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM
Drampa
|Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM
1-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Dratini
|Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM
Deino
|Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM
Goomy
|Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM
Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Field Research Spawns
By completing Field Research tasks that reward random encounters, players can catch the following Pokemon during the Lunar New Year event:
Dratini*
Trapinch*
Swablu*
Gible*
Darumaka*
Druddigon*
Deino*
Skrelp*
Tyrunt*
Goomy*
Turtonator*
Drampa*
Pokemon GO Lunar New Years: Dragons Unleashed Event Bonuses
During the Lunar New Year event, Pokemon GO players can enjoy the following bonuses:
- Increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
- Additional candy from catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent throws
- Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from Nice, Great, and Excellent throws
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Global Challenge Details
Pokemon GO players have until the end of the Lunar New Year event to participate and complete a Global Challenge. Trainers must work together as a global community to make 1,000,000,000 Nice throws. At the time of writing, the community has nearly thrown 300,000,000.
We aren’t sure what the specific bonuses for completing the challenge are just yet, but we know they will include more event-themed wild spawns, raid bosses, and featured attacks.