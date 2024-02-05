Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed – Dates, Spawns, and Event Bonuses

Pokemon GO is bringing in the Lunar New Year with the Dragons Unleashed event. This week-long endeavor features Dragon-type Pokemon, an exciting Global Challenge, and several desirable spawns from Wild Encounters to Field Research.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

The Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: Dragon Unleashed event starts on February 5 at 10 AM local time and runs until February 11 at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Wild Encounter Spawns

The following Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024 event:



Magikarp*

Dratini*

Shuckle*

Fennekin*

Skrelp*

Noibat*

Jangmo-o

Pokemon marked with an asterisk can appear Shiny

Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Featured Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in 1-star and 3-star Pokemon GO raids during the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event:

3-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Druddigon Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

Turtonator Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

Drampa Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM All times listed are Local Time

1-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Dratini Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

Deino Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

Goomy Until February 11, 2024, at 8 PM All times listed are Local Time

Pokemon GO Dragons Unleashed Field Research Spawns

By completing Field Research tasks that reward random encounters, players can catch the following Pokemon during the Lunar New Year event:



Dratini*

Trapinch*

Swablu*

Gible*

Darumaka*

Druddigon*

Deino*

Skrelp*

Tyrunt*

Goomy*

Turtonator*

Drampa* Pokemon marked with an asterisk can appear Shiny

Pokemon GO Lunar New Years: Dragons Unleashed Event Bonuses

During the Lunar New Year event, Pokemon GO players can enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

Additional candy from catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent throws

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from Nice, Great, and Excellent throws

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Global Challenge Details

Pokemon GO players have until the end of the Lunar New Year event to participate and complete a Global Challenge. Trainers must work together as a global community to make 1,000,000,000 Nice throws. At the time of writing, the community has nearly thrown 300,000,000.

We aren’t sure what the specific bonuses for completing the challenge are just yet, but we know they will include more event-themed wild spawns, raid bosses, and featured attacks.