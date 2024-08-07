When new Pokemon arrive in Pokemon GO, it often means their evolved forms come along for the ride. However, that isn’t always the case, leaving trainers to ask themselves questions like, “Can you evolve Dunsparce in Pokemon GO?”

When Did Dunsparce Come To Pokemon GO?

As a Gen II Pokemon, Dunsparce was one of the earlier additions to Pokemon GO. It has been available as a wild spawn on and off since 2017, most recently making a massive resurgence as part of the Adventure Week event in August 2024. But Dunsparce hasn’t always been able to evolve in the main series games. In fact, while Dunsparce arrived in Pokemon Gold and Silver, its evolution Dudunsparce wasn’t introduced to the series until Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And who can forget its place on the Normal-type team of iconic hard-working gym leader and Elite Four member Larry?

Being such a recent—and oddly beloved—addition to the Pokemon world, fans want to know when and if Dundunsparce will be available in Pokemon GO.

Can You Evolve Dunsparce to Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO?

If you have a Dunsparce in your Pokemon GO storage, you might be wondering whether it can evolve. Alas, Dunsparce is still not able to evolve into Dundunsparce in Pokemon GO as of now. Instead, when you click into Dunsparce’s profile in the game, you can only select the Power Up option.

Given that Dudunsparce is a relatively recent addition to the Pokemon pantheon, this isn’t too surprising. Even so, many other Gen IX creatures are already available, leaving us to wonder when we might see Dunsparce evolve.

But players expect it will be available eventually. Until then, we’ll keep on searching for a Dunsprace with perfect stats so we’re ready when the time comes.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

