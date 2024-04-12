How to Beat the Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

The Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes with a few hurdles before players will have the chance to battle Larry. This unsuspecting Gym Leader wields Normal-types, but isn’t too much of a challenge with the right pre-battle prep.
Where is the Medali Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? – Location
The Medali Gym is the fifth challenge players will take on when working towards the Paldean Championship, and they will find the town to the northwest of the crater in West Province Area Three. Before heading this way, make sure you have defeated Klawf, Bombirdier, and Orthworm in the Titan storyline, as doubling back at this point will require a lot of effort. These titans are also excellent for leveling before Medali Gym.
Medali Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels
Medali Gym is kept up by Normal-type Gym Leader Larry. This Gym possesses one of the hardest Gym Leader Challenges, with players battling to solve a quiz to order the Secret Menu item from the chef. Once this is finished, players will take on the following three Pokémon in their Gym challenge against Larry.
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Komala
|35
|Normal
|Dundunsparce
|35
|Normal
|Staraptor
|36
|Normal/Flying/Tera Type Normal
How to Defeat Larry at Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Defeating Larry in Medali is as simple as having a good Fighting-type Pokemon at a high level. Thankfully, there are plenty of options for players to consider catching while they are exploring Paldea. Below are a few species to consider bringing along to this Gym Challenge:
- Lucario
- Medicham
- Annihilape
- Crabominable
With one or two solid Fighting-type Pokémon at level 40 or above, this battle will be a breeze. Just watch out for moves that lower defense, as Komala is a surprisingly hard hitter, and Dundunspace has mean Defense and can take a few hard hits.
What TM Do Players Get For Beating Medali Gym?
After defeating Larry, players will be awarded TM025 Facade. Those wanting more than one won’t be able to stumble across another in the wilds of Paldea. Instead, it must be crafted using 5000 LP, 3 Standler Hair, 3 Komala Claws, and 3 Tinkatink Hair.