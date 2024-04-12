Pokemon Scarlet Violet Medali Gym Larry
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Guides

How to Beat the Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 02:47 pm

The Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes with a few hurdles before players will have the chance to battle Larry. This unsuspecting Gym Leader wields Normal-types, but isn’t too much of a challenge with the right pre-battle prep.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Medali Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? – Location

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Medali Location - Copy
Image via The Pokémon Company

The Medali Gym is the fifth challenge players will take on when working towards the Paldean Championship, and they will find the town to the northwest of the crater in West Province Area Three. Before heading this way, make sure you have defeated Klawf, Bombirdier, and Orthworm in the Titan storyline, as doubling back at this point will require a lot of effort. These titans are also excellent for leveling before Medali Gym.

All Artazon Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Medali Gym is kept up by Normal-type Gym Leader Larry. This Gym possesses one of the hardest Gym Leader Challenges, with players battling to solve a quiz to order the Secret Menu item from the chef. Once this is finished, players will take on the following three Pokémon in their Gym challenge against Larry.

PokémonLevelType
Komala35Normal
Dundunsparce35Normal
Staraptor36Normal/Flying/Tera Type Normal

How to Defeat Larry at Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Defeating Larry in Medali is as simple as having a good Fighting-type Pokemon at a high level. Thankfully, there are plenty of options for players to consider catching while they are exploring Paldea. Below are a few species to consider bringing along to this Gym Challenge:

  • Lucario
  • Medicham
  • Annihilape
  • Crabominable

With one or two solid Fighting-type Pokémon at level 40 or above, this battle will be a breeze. Just watch out for moves that lower defense, as Komala is a surprisingly hard hitter, and Dundunspace has mean Defense and can take a few hard hits.

Related: How To Beat The Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Medali Gym?

After defeating Larry, players will be awarded TM025 Facade. Those wanting more than one won’t be able to stumble across another in the wilds of Paldea. Instead, it must be crafted using 5000 LP, 3 Standler Hair, 3 Komala Claws, and 3 Tinkatink Hair.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2
Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone – How to Get Them and All Evolutions
Screenshot of the Sinnoh region map, with Mismagius and Electivire in front of it with a Sinnoh Stone between them
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone – How to Get Them and All Evolutions
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Beat the Montenevera Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Montenevera Gym Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat the Montenevera Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2
Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone – How to Get Them and All Evolutions
Screenshot of the Sinnoh region map, with Mismagius and Electivire in front of it with a Sinnoh Stone between them
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone – How to Get Them and All Evolutions
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Beat the Montenevera Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Montenevera Gym Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat the Montenevera Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 12, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].