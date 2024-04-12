Kofu Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
How to Beat the Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 12, 2024 02:02 pm

Kofu won’t be waiting for players when they reach the Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but once they have located him at the Auction House, they’ll be able to challenge him to a Water-type Gym Challenge that packs a powerful punch.

Where is the Cascarrafa Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? – Location

Cascarrafa Gym Location Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Sitting at the entrance of the Asado Desert, the Cascarrafa Gym is located in West Province Area One. While best tackled as the fourth Gym on the way to the Paldean Championship, it is a long way from Iono at Levincia. It also sits directly next to the Great Tusk or Iron Treds Titan challenge, though we don’t recommend doing this yet, as the Pokémon awaiting trainers is level 45 – a big jump from the Gym challenge in Cascarrafa.

All Cascarrafa Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

The Gym is a Water-type challenge with three powerful Pokémon to take down. All of Kofu’s Pokémon have high defense and attack power, making them a solid challenge for fans. Below are all of Kofu’s Pokémon, their levels, and their types:

PokémonLevelType
Veluza29Water/Psychic
Wugtrio29Water
Crabomniable30Fighting/Ice/Tera Type Water

How to Defeat Kofu at Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Kofu hits hard with his team of three Water-type Pokémon. Sitting between levels 29-30, and sporting moves that will knock unprepared challengers flat, prep is key for this Gym battle. Players will want to have at least two powerful Electric-type Pokemon on their team, and prepare to take both the Fighting-type moves wielded by Crabominable. Below are a few suggestions for players to slot into their party.

  • Pawmi
  • Pikachu
  • Shinx
  • Mareep
  • Tadbulb

**At this point, all of the above should be Evolved except Pikachu, which can take this battle well without a Thunderstone.

Additionally, players will need to make sure they are no lower than level 35, with 40 making the battle much easier.

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Cascarrafa Gym?

Players who conquer the Cascarrafa Gym will receive TM022 Chilling Waters from Kofu. While this TM won’t be available anywhere else in Paldea, it can be crafted using 3000 LP, 2 Psyduck Down, and 3 Surskit Syrup.

