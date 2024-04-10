Category:
Video Games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 10, 2024 01:49 pm
Shiny Hunting is arguably the easiest it has ever been in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and that’s thanks to the addition of Herba Mystica and the ability to make a Shiny Sandwich. However, you need specific recipes to unlock Sparking Power 3, which gives players the best odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Odds & Methods

There are a few ways players can affect their shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The base Shiny odds of 1/4096 can be raised via the Shiny Charm, Outbreaks, and Shiny Sandwiches.

Below is a chart that outlines the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Odds:

MethodOdds
Base Odds1/4096
Shiny Charm1/1365
Sparkling Power 3 Sandwich1/1024
Outbreak w/60+ Cleared1/1365
Shiny Charm & SP3 Sandwich1/683
Shiny Sharm & Outbreak 60+1/819
SP3 Sandwich & Outbreak 60+1/683
Shiny Charm, SP3 Sandwich, & Outbreak 60+1/512
Academy Special Meal (Indigo Disk Only)1/2048
Academy Special Meal & Shiny Charm1/1024

Best Sparkling Power 3 Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The latest innovation in Shiny Sandwich making comes from Reddit user Scyfer1, who discovered recipes using Bell Peppers and Salt instead of cucumbers and pickles. Below is a table showing the ingredients needed for each type.

NOTE: All Sandwiches require 1x Red Bell Pepper, 1x Green Bell Pepper, & 1x Yellow Bella Pepper!

TYPEIngredientsExceptions
Normal Type2x Tofu
Any Two Herba Mystica
Fire Type2x Red Pepper
Any Two Herba Mystica
Water Type2x Cucumber
Any Two Herba Mystica
Grass Type2x Lettuce
Any Two Herba Mystica
Electric Type2x Yellow Pepper
Any Two Herba Mystica
Ice Type2x Klawf Stick
Any Two Herba Mystica		If using 2x Sour Herba Mystica, add 2x Salt
Fighting Type2x Pickles
Any Two Herba Mystica
Poison Type2x Green Pepper
Any Two Herba Mystica
Ground Type2x Ham
Any Two Herba Mystica
Flying Type2x Prosciutto
Any Two Herba Mystica
Psychic Type2x Onion
Any Two Herba Mystica
Bug Type2x Cherry Tomato
Any Two Herba Mystica		If using 2x Sweet Herba Mystica, add 2x Salt
Rock Type2x Bacon
Any Two Herba Mystica
Ghost Type2x Red Onion
Any Two Herba Mystica
Dragon Type2x Avacado
Any Two Herba Mystica
Dark Type2x Smoked Fillet
Any Two Herba Mystica
Steel Type2x Hamburger
Any Two Herba Mystica
Fairy Type2x Tomato
Any Two Herba Mystica
[IX] NEW SHINY SANDWICH GUIDE! Made by Myself!
byu/Scyfer1 inShinyPokemon

Academy Special All-type Meal Location & Price

In addition to making your shiny sandwich by hand in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Game Freak added a meal that can be purchased at Blueberry Academy (Indigo Disk DLC) that grants the player Sparkling Power 1 for all types. This only raises your odds of finding a shiny Pokemon to 1/2048 by itself, but it’s fairly cheap and only costs a few Blueberry Points.

The Academy Special can be purchased from the Blueberry Academy Cafeteria by talking to the chef. The meal will cost you 150 BP, and the effects last for 30 minutes.

Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
