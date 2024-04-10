Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

Shiny Hunting is arguably the easiest it has ever been in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and that’s thanks to the addition of Herba Mystica and the ability to make a Shiny Sandwich. However, you need specific recipes to unlock Sparking Power 3, which gives players the best odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Odds & Methods

There are a few ways players can affect their shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The base Shiny odds of 1/4096 can be raised via the Shiny Charm, Outbreaks, and Shiny Sandwiches.

Below is a chart that outlines the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Odds:

Method Odds Base Odds 1/4096 Shiny Charm 1/1365 Sparkling Power 3 Sandwich 1/1024 Outbreak w/60+ Cleared 1/1365 Shiny Charm & SP3 Sandwich 1/683 Shiny Sharm & Outbreak 60+ 1/819 SP3 Sandwich & Outbreak 60+ 1/683 Shiny Charm, SP3 Sandwich, & Outbreak 60+ 1/512 Academy Special Meal (Indigo Disk Only) 1/2048 Academy Special Meal & Shiny Charm 1/1024

Best Sparkling Power 3 Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The latest innovation in Shiny Sandwich making comes from Reddit user Scyfer1, who discovered recipes using Bell Peppers and Salt instead of cucumbers and pickles. Below is a table showing the ingredients needed for each type.

NOTE: All Sandwiches require 1x Red Bell Pepper, 1x Green Bell Pepper, & 1x Yellow Bella Pepper!

TYPE Ingredients Exceptions 2x Tofu

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Red Pepper

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Cucumber

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Lettuce

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Yellow Pepper

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Klawf Stick

Any Two Herba Mystica If using 2x Sour Herba Mystica, add 2x Salt 2x Pickles

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Green Pepper

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Ham

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Prosciutto

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Onion

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Cherry Tomato

Any Two Herba Mystica If using 2x Sweet Herba Mystica, add 2x Salt 2x Bacon

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Red Onion

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Avacado

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Smoked Fillet

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Hamburger

Any Two Herba Mystica 2x Tomato

Any Two Herba Mystica

Academy Special All-type Meal Location & Price

In addition to making your shiny sandwich by hand in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Game Freak added a meal that can be purchased at Blueberry Academy (Indigo Disk DLC) that grants the player Sparkling Power 1 for all types. This only raises your odds of finding a shiny Pokemon to 1/2048 by itself, but it’s fairly cheap and only costs a few Blueberry Points.

The Academy Special can be purchased from the Blueberry Academy Cafeteria by talking to the chef. The meal will cost you 150 BP, and the effects last for 30 minutes.

