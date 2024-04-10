Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

Shiny Hunting is arguably the easiest it has ever been in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and that’s thanks to the addition of Herba Mystica and the ability to make a Shiny Sandwich. However, you need specific recipes to unlock Sparking Power 3, which gives players the best odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Odds & Methods
There are a few ways players can affect their shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The base Shiny odds of 1/4096 can be raised via the Shiny Charm, Outbreaks, and Shiny Sandwiches.
Below is a chart that outlines the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Odds:
|Method
|Odds
|Base Odds
|1/4096
|Shiny Charm
|1/1365
|Sparkling Power 3 Sandwich
|1/1024
|Outbreak w/60+ Cleared
|1/1365
|Shiny Charm & SP3 Sandwich
|1/683
|Shiny Sharm & Outbreak 60+
|1/819
|SP3 Sandwich & Outbreak 60+
|1/683
|Shiny Charm, SP3 Sandwich, & Outbreak 60+
|1/512
|Academy Special Meal (Indigo Disk Only)
|1/2048
|Academy Special Meal & Shiny Charm
|1/1024
Best Sparkling Power 3 Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The latest innovation in Shiny Sandwich making comes from Reddit user Scyfer1, who discovered recipes using Bell Peppers and Salt instead of cucumbers and pickles. Below is a table showing the ingredients needed for each type.
NOTE: All Sandwiches require 1x Red Bell Pepper, 1x Green Bell Pepper, & 1x Yellow Bella Pepper!
|TYPE
|Ingredients
|Exceptions
|2x Tofu
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Red Pepper
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Cucumber
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Lettuce
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Yellow Pepper
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Klawf Stick
Any Two Herba Mystica
|If using 2x Sour Herba Mystica, add 2x Salt
|2x Pickles
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Green Pepper
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Ham
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Prosciutto
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Onion
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Cherry Tomato
Any Two Herba Mystica
|If using 2x Sweet Herba Mystica, add 2x Salt
|2x Bacon
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Red Onion
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Avacado
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Smoked Fillet
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Hamburger
Any Two Herba Mystica
|2x Tomato
Any Two Herba Mystica
Academy Special All-type Meal Location & Price
In addition to making your shiny sandwich by hand in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Game Freak added a meal that can be purchased at Blueberry Academy (Indigo Disk DLC) that grants the player Sparkling Power 1 for all types. This only raises your odds of finding a shiny Pokemon to 1/2048 by itself, but it’s fairly cheap and only costs a few Blueberry Points.
The Academy Special can be purchased from the Blueberry Academy Cafeteria by talking to the chef. The meal will cost you 150 BP, and the effects last for 30 minutes.