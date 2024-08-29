How To Respec in Visions of Mana

Each class in Visions of Mana has its own Elemental Plot and different abilities you can unlock, but you may want to respec them after getting some new, more interesting classes. Here’s how you can reset these points to make your character born anew.

How To Respec Your Elemental Plot in Visions of Mana

The Elemental Plot can be reset by using the Goddess Scale item, which can be found at its earliest in Mylos Woods (second zone) starting from Chapter 5. Return here after beating Garethe, Benevodon of Earth, in the boat fight, as you’ll now have the Lumina Lantern elemental vessel with you. This will allow you to reach the zone where the treasure containing the Scales is hidden.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Goddess Scale is a one-time-use item and will fully reset the Elemental Plot progress for the selected character when used. All points spent in leveling your classes, including those earned by Gold Cloves, will be refunded immediately, and you’ll be able to properly reallocate them now that you have more classes available. You’ll earn the Darkness-aspected classes soon after defeating Garethe, so you’ll probably have them all by the time you get to the Scale and are ready to respec in Visions of Mana.

More Goddess Scales can be found in the next dungeons you unlock across Chapters 6 and 7, so you should have enough of them for all of your characters in the future. Additionally, once you head back to Illystana during Chapter 7, the Dudbear Store will also offer five Goddess Scales for 20 Grizzly Syrup each. But if you only have a single Scale, save it for the right moment.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Going for a full character respec can be very useful in the late-game stages of Visions of Mana, where you’ll probably want specific characters to use certain classes and might lack enough points to fully evolve them. As getting more Gold Clovers or obtaining enough Elemental Points can take a lot of time, going for the full reset on unused classes is probably the best call.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And that’s how to respec in Visions of Mana.

Visions of Mana is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC

