The 2024 Game Awards had plenty of major reveals. Naughty Dog announced its new project, and the trailer for The Witcher IV still has the Internet buzzing. However, FromSoftware may have won the night with Elden Ring: Nightreign. Here’s how to sign up for the Elden Ring: Nightreign network test.

How To Play Elden Ring: Nightreign Early With the Network Test

Despite some gamers still struggling to take out all of the bosses in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, they can’t wait to try out the latest adventure in the Elden Ring franchise, Nightreign. Well, FromSoftware is providing a special opportunity, offering a network test that will give select gamers a chance to play a portion of the game early. It almost sounds too good to be true, but it’s real, and the process for signing up is pretty simple.

Heading to the Elden Ring: Nightreign portion of the Bandai Namco website will provide all the details. The test will be used to examine whether the game’s online systems are up to snuff before the game officially launches in 2025. Registration for the test will begin on January 10th, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and players will learn whether they were chosen sometime before February when the beta-like event kicks off.

What Is Elden Ring: Nightreign?

In case anyone is living under a rock because there’s a scary boss looking for a fight, there are a few things to know about Elden Ring: Nightreign before it comes time to sign up for the network test. For one, the game will offer co-op, allowing squads of up to three to roam around and battle enemies.

The trailer also shows off plenty of new goodies, such as weapons and movement mechanics. The biggest reveal, though, may have been a boss that The Escapist’s Zhiqing Wan thinks looks a lot like the Nameless King from Dark Souls III. He was a very formidable opponent, and since there will be more than one player facing off against the baddies in Nightreign, one can expect his Elden Ring counterpart to be just as terrifying, if not more so.

And that’s how to sign up for the Elden Ring: Nightreign network test. If you want to make sure you finish the main game before worrying about the next one, here’s how to get the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword.

